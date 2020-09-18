«A bad bank must be part of our toolbox to solve banking challenges» Interview with José Manuel Campa, Chairperson of the European Banking Authority di Isabella Bufacchi

When coronavirus hit Europe, European banks were more solid compared to the Great Financial crisis 2008-2010 and more resilient to the shock: better capitalized, with liquidity buffers, less risks and less NPLs in their balance sheets. However in pre-Covid times, European banks had weaknesses too such as low profitability, low RoE, high cost-to-income ratios, weak business models in an overbanked market with huge excess capacity. How are European banks coping in this pandemic crisis, with their strengths and their weaknesses?

There are two substantial differences between the two crises you mention. Covid-19 is a health crisis and a social crisis that is having strong negative repercussions on the economy. In this economic crisis, banks play a major role to dampen the effects of the pandemic. The 2008 crisis was a financial crisis, and banks were at the core of the problem. The second difference between these two crises is given by the starting position of European banks. CET1 of European banks was 15.1% at the end of 2019, it was about 9% in 2009: and it is not only a question of numbers, as now capital requirements are much stricter. At the time of the Financial crisis, banks had no liquidity, now they have ample liquidity and liquidity ratios remain high. So European banks are now in an assertive position that allows them to play a major role to dampen the effects of the crisis. And indeed banks showed operational resilience from the start of the crisis, they were able in the very early stages of the crisis to give liquidity to their customers, with moratoria and State guaranteed loans. However the outcomes of this crisis are uncertain: we do not know how strong the recovery will be and most of all the recovery will likely have different speeds in Europe. It is natural that after this economic crisis, NPLs will increase in spite of government interventions: the impact on NPLs will have to be managed but banks come from a good capital position. As you said, before Covid-19 crisis, banks had to face two main structural challenges: low profitability and adapting business models to new technologies. These two challenges have not gone away with the pandemic, on the contrary, they have accelerated. Low interest rates are going to be low for longer, because of the pandemic, and this is going to have a negative effect on banks profitability. Moreover, the economic downturn provoked by the pandemic is going to have a negative impact on banks profitability. As for the technological challenge, in coronavirus times the use of technology has increased so banks now are more under pressure to accelerate on digitalization and technological modernisation.



How do you see the Italian banking sector coping with the pandemic crisis, as Italy has been one of the hardest hit countries by the virus and Italy has less fiscal space to speed up the economic recovery?

I don't think Italy stands out as unique. It isn't. Italian banks are like European banks as it is a common European crisis, across the EU. Italian banks represent a general trend for the whole banking sector. The economic downturn, whether in the ECB forecasts or European Commission outlook, is for all of us. But I repeat, what will make the difference in this crisis will be the different speed of the recovery. This is a big uncertainty. Italian banks reduced NPLs from 17% of total loans in 2014 to 6.7% at the end of 2019. This is a very significant reduction. And Italian banks CET1 at 14% is only slightly lower than the European average 15.1% (ndr data at the end of 2019). The coronavirus situation is not unique in Italy. Now Spain is experiencing the second wave, and contagion is very high in France and Belgium. I would not single out Italy, Covid-19 is a common challenge.

The European response to this common challenge for European banks has been adequate so far?

The initial response to the corona shock was fast and well coordinated across Europe, by the supervisors and central banks levels. But as I said, I see that the next major challenge will be given by the different speed of the recovery. These changes and these differences will have to be assessed by regulators to make sure that measures will take into account the difference of speed in the recovery of national economies.