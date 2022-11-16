«Amundi is not worried about Italy’s public debt, the first fiscal choises of the new government are market-friendly»

Ascolta la versione audio dell'articolo

«The first fiscal choices of the new Italian government appear realistic and market-friendly too, we are not worried about the sustainability of public debt. We have confidence in Italy, where we think we will continue to grow as well as in Europe. The other main focus of business development is in Asia, where the growth expectations of asset management are the highest». Valerie Baudson, the chief executive officer of Amundi, speaks from the Parisian district of Montparnasse. Amundi, the European leader in asset management, Amundi is the only European group in the international top ten of asset managers and is the pioneer of sustainable investments. The French group, controlled by Credit Agricole, in Italy manages about 200 billion and is among the main investors in shares and BTP. Here are the group's growth strategies in the first Italian interview with Baudson, 51, the first woman-ceo to lead a global asset management giant.

The first question to the CEO of a French group inevitably concerns Italy, all the more in the midst of an almost diplomatic crisis between the two countries on the case of migrants. Amundi is in Italy one of the major subscribers of BTP. Are you afraid of excessive Italian public debt? What do you think, as a great investor, of the first steps of the new Italian government?

We are not worried about the Italian public debt. The first key figures about 2023 Budget Law are in line with the principles of prudence and debt sustainability and it's correct that they also give further support to those parts of the economy most vulnerable to the energy crisis. I would say that the first fiscal choices of the new government appear realistic and also market-friendly, as evidenced by the recent trend of the BTP-Bund spread. I am confident about the economic recovery in Italy.

In Italy you have grown organically and with the acquisition of Pioneer. For some time the market (and politicians) speculates about your interest to buy Anima Sgr. Are you really interested? And what is your growth strategy in our country?

In each of the 35 countries where we operate we are called into question with acquisition hypotheses, but we never comment on market speculations. Amundi's priority is organic growth but we review if and when opportunities arise in the market, as happened in 2017 with Pioneer and last year with Lyxor. We have demonstrated good know-how in integrations. At Amundi we evaluate acquisitions only under very precise conditions: a limited execution risk, a return on investment (ROI) of more than 10%, an enlargement of the distribution network as happened in Spain with the agreement with Banco Sabadell to buy Sabadell AM, consistency with our strategic plans. And I also add the technological aspect: we aim to accelerate the deployment of our digital management platform ALTO system, which we already sell to third parties. When possible acquisitions are mentioned, I cannot exclude that this could include technology companies too.