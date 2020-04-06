An action plan for Italy and Covid-19

At some point it will be necessary to have the political courage to accept a reasonable compromise between a functioning society and safety. We may have to learn to live with the virus, rather than definitively to defeat it. This will require adapting our behaviour, work organisation and lifestyles until a vaccine and/or therapies are available on a large enough scale.

If the infection rate is contained, if we improve our understanding of the way the virus spreads and if healthcare facilities are brought up to scratch, it is likely that a gradual and at least partial reopening of society will be possible, even without definitive treatments and vaccines. It is also possible that this reopening could happen at different times in different regions.

But it is also crucial to ensure the financial survival of all families and businesses experiencing hardship, at least for the rest of 2020.

3. ENSURING THE FINANCIAL RESILIENCE OF FAMILIES

Huge numbers of families are undoubtedly already in, or about to enter, serious financial difficulty, and a minimum level of peace of mind and security must be guaranteed for the months to come to lessen the risk of panic.

● All families in trouble must be able, on demand, to have bank, tax, pension and utility payments frozen.

● Everyone who loses their income, either employed or self-employed, should receive unemployment benefit for the next months, through a simple self-certification process. The system for making requests and receiving regular payments should be handled possibly by electronic banking tools, and a single body should be identified by the state to make the payments, for example Poste Italiane (the Italian Post Office). The procedure should be simplified as much as possible, and we should be prepared for some abuse of the system.

We need to work out a suitable payment structure. Is existing unemployment benefit suitable or do we need a special, capped, “Covid-19 payment” for 3-6 months in line with a person's declared 2019 income?

● In addition to reducing the income level required to receive unemployment benefits, a blanket advance payment of termination indemnity benefits/pension funds could also be introduced for employees.

● All poverty-reduction programmes due to expire in the next few months should be automatically extended.

4. ENSURING THE FINANCIAL RESILIENCE OF BUSINESSES

When it comes to businesses, the work undertaken must clearly distinguish between actions aimed at survival and more structural measures. Some of the structural measures can be achieved independently at a national level and others will require EU involvement.

An enormous number of businesses are in, or are about to enter, financial difficulty. We must ensure that as few of these as possible close permanently by providing the financial resources needed to keep going for the next few months. And these measures must be done immediately.

● All businesses, up to a certain size, must be able on demand to have bank, tax, pension and utility payments frozen.



● Businesses should be stopped from laying off employees for the rest of this year, and temporary redundancy payments should be made available and paid automatically to any type of business that requests them.

● All businesses up to a certain size should be offered on demand and via self-certification a guaranteed interest-free long term loan equivalent to 25-30% of their declared turnover for 2019, potentially in two instalments (along the lines of the Bridge Plan proposed by the Minima Moralia Association).

● All state-run bodies should settle accounts with suppliers and pay any accumulated overdue business payments.

● The banking system can, and must, play a crucial role in many of the system-wide initiatives. The sums available for the Central Guarantee Fund and the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti must be increased significantly, and bank guarantee schemes such as those provided in Germany, France, the UK and Spain should be introduced.

Benefits and loan payments are often not made quickly enough to keep up with the needs of hard-pressed families and businesses. While the resources needed exist, the centralised distribution mechanisms are proving to be slow and inefficient. We should therefore use the decentralised mechanisms that already specialise in managing financial resources, such as Poste Italiane. Widespread use of self-certification for families and bank guarantees for businesses could be introduced temporarily to speed up processes. These forms of assistance must act as, and be perceived as, a temporary stepping stone towards recovery, rather than becoming disincentives for work.

5. ACCELERATING THE RELAUNCH OF BUSINESS IN ITALY

This is not the place to list all the well-discussed elements that should be included in a medium-term plan to foster sustainable development in Italy from infrastructure development and education to law and the tackling of bureaucracy. However, this dramatic moment in our lives must inspire us to introduce some very strong and extremely simple incentives to unleash the potential of business and power a sustainable recovery.

● A “Super Industry 4.0” programme should be introduced. Businesses that invest this year and next year should be able to benefit from particularly favourable tax treatment, even more beneficial than that set out in the Industry 4.0 law. For those who invest in the next 18 months, the benefit should also be extended to subsequent years.

● We must introduce a series of favourable tax and pensions benefits for businesses that expand their staff numbers this year and next year.

● We must reward businesses that do particularly well regarding growth in investment and employment: all businesses that reach certain minimum investment and recruitment thresholds in the next 18 months should be able to rely on zero taxes on their profits for a significant number of years.

● At the same time, we need to launch a series of targeted interventions in sectors hit particularly hard by the crisis that will struggle to recover in the short or medium term. Similar attention must be given to launching a series of targeted interventions in sectors that can drive the recovery.

● We need particular focus on the world of startups, which could make a major contribution to the post-virus world but which are at heavy risk of not surviving the crisis.

Getting the economy moving in the years to come will clearly also require an enormous injection of public investment and public contributions to private investment. It is unlikely however that countries such as Italy, devastated by the events of 2020, will be able to find enough resources in their state budgets. The European Union, which already has an important role to play in holding the entire plan together, will therefore have an essential and invaluable role when it comes to public and private investment.

6. CREATING THE ENVIRONMENT FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH THROUGHOUT EUROPE

With or without Covid-19, this is the time for the European Union to speak up and act decisively. It needs to avoid becoming trapped between the USA, China and Russia, and it must not be overwhelmed by a tide of populism that springs from recession and brings with it dramatic social consequences.

● To restore sustainable growth it is necessary to launch a historic programme of public investment and incentive for private investment, to the tune of €3-5 trillion euros within the next few years.

● Prioritised areas for investment should be physical and digital infrastructure, research and innovation, education and training. We have before us an extraordinary opportunity for modernisation and the creation of employment opportunities in all sectors, including in public administration, not to mention the potential for accelerating the energy transition.

● Such investments will be chosen and managed at an EU level, not given as grants for individual countries to administer but centrally run as an imaginative spur to the single market which will foster the EU's global competitiveness.

● Investments on this scale could not be sustained financially by any single country and need to be financed at EU level: Eurobonds; EIB (European Investment Bank); EIF (European Investment Fund); EFSI (European Fund for Strategic Investments); new European funding, etc.

This “call to arms” represents an opportunity for a visionary reframing of the European project, understanding that no European country can save itself on its own. Such a massive new commitment would not be used up in the service of existing debt, rather all countries would together be funding new investments with the goal of underpinning states' future wellbeing and sovereignty.

CONDITIONS FOR IMPLEMENTATION

Every component of the action plan must be carried out simultaneously if we want to emerge from this emergency in the best possible condition and if we want to restore hope to our communities.

An action plan on this scale and in this timeframe can succeed only under a unified management and chain of command; this is essential for ensuring speed and the quality of actions taken. It is obviously up to the government to decide how this is co-ordinated and where the “war room” is located. Special laws or suspensions of constitutional rights are not necessary, but it is essential to guarantee:

● A single issuer of regulations (or, at least, very strong co-ordination) to avoid separate ministries and separate regions continuing to issue different and competing directives.

● A co-ordinated chain of command to which all national and local structures must refer. Tens (if not hundreds) of decision-making centres spread around the country are not conducive to efficiency: 20 health systems which react differently and do not work as one cannot guarantee the best possible crisis management.

● Centralisation of data: this is not about taking constitutional powers away from individual regions, but a central data co-ordinator with the necessary powers should be created with immediate effect. Standardised data should be available at national level, the best data analysis and machine learning technologies should be applied to plan and understand the implications of any decisions and to give Italians better information.

● Management and co-ordination of different working groups into which professional resources on loan from businesses, universities and civil society can be channelled. These working groups should also act as the central point of contact and filter for proposals: today, if somebody wanted to propose solutions or collaboration they literally would not know who to talk to. We are at risk of losing extremely valuable opportunities from which other countries are already benefiting.

Creating a truly unified management and chain of command – which lasts right through to the return to normality – is the most difficult organisational challenge, but the social and financial costs of not succeeding are enormous. No crisis can be managed without strong and competent co-ordination and there are many ways this can be achieved.

Everyone in our community should contribute to the success and work together on a programme of this kind.

Managing such a dramatic situation with such an uncertain set of outcomes requires an unprecedented communications strategy. To build trust and ensure the maximum involvement of the whole community a daily bulletin reporting deaths and infections is not sufficient.

● The public must be convinced that a comprehensive plan exists and that the situation, though difficult, is under control and being managed by experts and trustworthy hands.

● It must be continually demonstrated that everyone's involvement is required and that sacrifices are being shared equally.

●The reaching of a series of small, and more significant, milestones must also be demonstrated, to show that the plan is moving in the right direction.

● Positive examples of virtuous behaviour should be celebrated (and negative behaviour sanctioned).

A different approach to communication is needed, completely distinct from typical political discourse and a marked change from the first phase of this crisis. To maximise inclusivity we need communications which are transparent, informative and accountable. Such an approach will allow trust to be maintained as we proceed through clearly-defined milestones on a shared path together.

A final point on the necessity of emergency legislative measures. This emergency cannot be managed by following our standard procedures. Special commissioners are needed for example to make urgent procurements and investments. Countless small and big decisions need to be made quickly regardless of the possibility of some wastage.

But there are some aspects of our life which could be irrevocably damaged by adopting emergency measures such as the unconstrained use of personal health data and individual behaviour tracking. Obviously there is no objection to using data in sophisticated ways to identify emerging health trends, to monitor their development and to allow for the development of alert mechanisms. But no emergency can justify the kinds of pervasive control over individuals which we have seen in other countries with questionable levels of democracy.

Systems being created to track individual movement in some parts of China, for example, seem particularly worrying and present obvious long-term risks of abuse. It is possible however to create a more widespread and sophisticated use of relevant data without transgressing inviolable privacy barriers – some particularly interesting examples are beginning to emerge, among them the “Immuni” system recently created by key players in different industries.

The crisis we are currently living through can be managed. Even without effective treatments and vaccines in the short term, we can aim for a gradual resumption of our society in the coming months. However, we have to avoid shortcuts which would make this crisis even more serious and uncontrollable. A well-managed, comprehensive and co-ordinated plan is within our reach and many lessons are emerging which will serve us well in the future, once Covid-19 is defeated.