An innovative trade show on a human scale di Marta Casadei

«Super is now in its fourteenth year, and the third to be held at Padiglione Visconti on Via Tortona, a strategic location that we have chosen to transform into a melting pot that focuses not on numbers but on a selection of brands focused on innovation, quality and an international spirit.» Agostino Poletto, General Manager of Pitti Immagine, is well versed when it comes to trade shows: in fact, Pitti organises some of the most internationally renowned events in the menswear, childrenswear and textiles segments.

The Super experience, created by the fusion of three existing trade shows, is considerably more modest and selective, featuring just 100 brands and including a mix of well-known brands and niche labels in the clothing, accessories, footwear and jewellery sectors. «We wanted to create an event that suited different types of store, involving established brands that, in our case, experiment with capsule collections, and new designers who have the potential to engage with the stores. In fact, we became aware of the need for this kind of event by talking directly with buyers of international multi-brand stores, who have expressed their appreciation for our “human-scale” formula,» notes Poletto.

The upcoming event, which runs from 19 to 22 September, is scheduled to coincide with White Milano (see adjacent article) in order to intercept foreign buyers visiting the city for the footwear and leatherwork trade shows, and will be held in the heart of Tortona’s fashion and design district. This year’s line-up represents a change on last year's event: «50% of the brands are new: innovation, as we noted before, is an integral part of Super’s DNA, and we have a dedicated team of three people who work on development marketing and scouting across the globe. It is no coincidence that four out of ten exhibitors come from outside Italy.»

What do Super scouters look for? «Brands that have a valid and original product but, most importantly, an interesting story.» These include «Ibeliv, an eco-brand founded by Liv, a Madagascan-born creative who now lives in Paris and who uses raffia to create hand-crafted hats and accessories,» and «Kianid, an Italian brand whose founder was one of the finalists at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2017 and who makes “Made in Puglia” footwear using environmentally friendly materials such as apple leather.»

Emerging brands have always been one of the focuses at Super which has collaborated with Vogue Talents since its conception to create a section dedicated to the “ones to watch”: «We are continuing this partnership and this year’s focus will particularly centre on accessories,» explains Poletto. Footwear is also set to play an important role in the upcoming event: «Vivetta, which is presenting its SS 2020 womenswear collection in Milan, is exhibiting at Super with an original installation dedicated to its shoe collection,» says the General Manager.