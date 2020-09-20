Brexit: between shady signals and real interests di Marcello Minenna

(tanaonte - stock.adobe.com)

In mid-June, the United Kingdom announced that it will not ask for extensions of the transition period for the completion of the Brexit negotiation. Thus, the deadline remains next December 31, meaning that there are 6 months left to find an agreement with the EU and avoid tariffs and non-tariff barriers provided for by the WTO standards.

The British government's negotiating proposal is centered on a draft free trade agreement that mirrors that between EU and Canada (CETA) albeit with some significant novelties.

Particularly dense is the part on trade in services, the pride of the British economy. Service exports from the UK amount to nearly £ 300 billion annually, ranking second on a global scale after the US. And the main outlet market for this service supply is the EU with a 42% share (equal to over £ 125 billion).

Numbers that help to understand why services are among the most delicate subjects of the negotiation and, somehow, the same raison d'être of Brexit. Leaving the EU, for Brexiters, means regaining the independence of the Kingdom, including the regulatory independence to be applied primarily to financial services (which represent the 22% of the entire British export of services).

So far, the UK has easily exported its finance to the continent with the passport system thanks to which the authorization to operate issued by the competent authorities of one Member State is valid in all the others. But from January the passport will be “revoked” and it will be necessary to obtain from the European authorities a judgment of equivalence that can be withdrawn on 30 days' notice. The novelty would be unwelcome to the British finance, which is why Downing Street (after having tried in vain to obtain a permanent judgment of equivalence) is now aiming for an agreement that provides for «transparency and appropriate consultation in the process of adoption, suspension and withdrawal of equivalence decisions».