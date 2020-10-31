Corona crisis: The largest assistance package in Germany’s history saves lives, jobs, companies now invests in the future too

The German government has responded decisively to the current crisis in order to mitigate the immediate effects of the pandemic, to protect prosperity and jobs, and to reinforce the foundations for sustainable, strong economic growth in Germany. This decisive response is reflected in the big increase in investment spending that you mentioned – federal government investment will rise to about €71.3 billion this year and €55.2 billion in 2021, up from about €38 billion in 2019.

In the remaining years covered by our current fiscal plan (up to 2024), we will maintain high annual investment levels of about €48 billion. In addition, many more billions of euros are being made available from various funds, particularly for digitalisation, the energy transition and climate protection.

This means that we are maintaining our investment momentum. Not all of the spending areas you mention in your question are categorised as investment expenditure in our budget. For this reason, it is not possible to make a generalised statement comparing pre-crisis spending levels with pandemic-related spending increases in these policy areas. Ultimately, what counts is the total amount of spending included in the measures we are taking.

Taken together, our stimulus package and our programme to invest in Germany's future provide for about €140 billion in spending on measures to fight the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Germany entered the coronavirus crisis with one of the best health systems in Europe. How much are you investing in 2020 and 2021 to make your health system more resilient in this pandemic crisis?

Our federal budget contributes €14.5 billion per year to the spending incurred by the statutory health insurance system, which totalled about €239 billion in 2019. To help the healthcare system manage the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the federal government has already provided an additional grant of €3.5 billion to the statutory health insurance system this year, and will provide an additional grant of €5 billion in 2021.

In addition, the government earmarked €11.5 billion for payments to hospitals this year, in order to compensate for the extra costs caused by the pandemic.

Furthermore, in 2021, the federal government will invest €3 billion in a programme to future-proof hospitals with better and more modern equipment.

We have also launched a “public health services pact” that will run until 2026. The pact's objective is to build up structures – staffing, technical and digital – in the area of infectious disease control, both quickly and in a way that is capable of managing future challenges. The pact will have a total of €4 billion in federal funding at its disposal. We are also contributing €1 billion to help procure a national stockpile of protective equipment, and another €1 billion towards the development of a vaccine.

Why is defence spending one of the highest public expenditures in the 2021 budget?

The defence budget for 2021 is €46.8 billion, but this is far less than the largest departmental budget, which is €164 billion for labour and social affairs. Defence is traditionally one of the largest departmental budgets within the overall federal budget.

In recent years, Germany's international commitments, together with changes in the global security situation, have led to sharp increases in spending on the maintenance and procurement of military equipment.

The 2021 budget includes significant funding for staff (civilian and military) along with the necessary infrastructure.

Is the increase in public debt, due to the Covid crisis, bigger than the rise of public debt you experienced during the Great Financial Crisis 2008-2010? And are current huge savings from negative yields in new public debt issuance a game changer?

This year, the German government adopted two supplementary budgets in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The first supplementary budget increased new borrowing in fiscal year 2020 to €156 billion. The second supplementary budget increased this amount to €217.8 billion.

The government draft of the 2021 federal budget provides for €96.2 billion in net borrowing. This year's two supplementary budgets were adopted for the purpose of financing the costs of the pandemic. The second supplementary budget focuses in particular on financing for the stimulus/crisis management package, along with the comprehensive package of future-oriented investments described above.

Our draft federal budget for 2021 is also strongly affected by the pandemic. Next year's budget will have to finance many of the measures contained in our future-oriented investment package, and it will also have to take other crisis-related adverse effects into account – especially shortfalls in tax revenue.

According to current estimates, the general government debt-to-GDP ratio will increase to about 71% this year, and is expected to start declining again slightly already in 2021. During the global financial crisis of 2008-2010, Germany's general government debt-to-GDP ratio rose to 82.4%.

Low and negative yields on federal securities – both for the follow-up financing of maturing loans as well as for net new borrowing – are leading to a sharp reduction in interest payments compared with previous years. As a result, the increase is debt is not currently causing higher interest payments. However, we cannot simply assume that low interest rates are permanent. Future follow-up financing is likely to result in higher interest payments.

I read that only a part of this new debt exceeds the cap or the limit in your Constitution given by “Naturkatastrophen oder außergewöhnlichen Notsituationen”. For example the excess is quantified in €118.7 bn out of €217,8 bn in 2020 and €86 bn out of 96 bn in 2021. However the debt brake in your Constitution allows a deficit of only 0.35% of GDP and there is not a defined cap on new debt to face natural catastrophes. May you explain? Does BMF have to indicate a plan to go back to a balanced budget?

It is correct that the constitutional debt rule limits structural new borrowing to 0.35% of GDP. This is adjusted for the balance of financial transactions in the budget and for cyclical effects. This resulting amount is the permissible level of new borrowing under the debt rule. This figure is then compared with the expected amount of the federal government's new borrowing, which must also incorporate the financial balances of federal special funds.

To the extent that the amount of new borrowing permitted under the debt rule is exceeded, this constitutes a breach of the debt rule.

In the event of natural disasters or extraordinary emergencies that are beyond the government's control and that have a major adverse impact on public finances, the borrowing limit under the debt rule may be exceeded.

However, this requires a corresponding decision by Germany's parliament, the Bundestag. Any such decision by the Bundestag must be accompanied by a repayment plan. The coronavirus pandemic qualifies as an extraordinary emergency.

For this reason, when the Bundestag adopted each of the two supplementary budgets for 2020, it also adopted a corresponding decision permitting the federal government to exceed the limit on new borrowing under the debt rule. New borrowing in fiscal year 2020 is expected to total €217.8 billion. This exceeds the debt rule limit by €118.7 billion. A repayment plan was adopted for this latter amount, which is to be repaid during the period from fiscal year 2023 to fiscal year 2042.

The Bundestag will also have to adopt a similar decision and repayment plan for the new borrowing that exceeds the debt rule limit in 2021. The actions we are taking all comply with the constitutional debt rule, which shows that this rule also plays a constructive role during periods of crisis.

