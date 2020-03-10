Coronavirus in Italy, how is living in a locked-down country The whole country will be locked-down until April 3rd as the coronavirus 0utbreak worsens. The goal is containing the emergency - but economic consequences can be harsh by Alberto Magnani

A few commuters travel in the underground on March 10 in Milan (Reuters)

At 7 am on an average working day, streets in Milan are usually clogged up of cars, scooters, and buses packed of commuters. On Tuesday 10th March that was not the case - but that was far from being an ordinary morning, either. On Monday evening the Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte has announced that the entire country will be locked down until April 3, to get a handle on the outbreak of coronavirus.



Restrictions already imposed on Lombardy and 14 further provinces in Northern and Central Italy will be now extended to the entire country after cases and deaths surged steadily over 24 hours. People will be now allowed to move only for work or health reasons.

“We have no time”, Mr. Conte said in a press conference in Rome. Alas, the facts prove him right. Italy is now the worst-hit country in Europe with 463 deaths and 9.172 cases. Social tensions are also on the rise, as the health system is on the brink of collapse and officials fear that a further spread will make it implode short.

How did we get this far

The government imposed likewise limitations in Lombardy and 14 provinces on Saturday, to contain the outbreak within its original clusters. Lombardy, the region encompassing Milan, is by far the worst-hit epicenter with 5.469 cases out of 9.172 and 333 deaths out of 463. As a leaked draft of the decree made its appearance on national and international media, people rushed to Milan's central station to leave the city before it took effect. As a result health officials warned that the virus could be now spread in the whole country and especially in the already-troubled southern regions. Italy recorded a stunning spike of 1.700 in the space of one day.



Rockin’ in the unfree world

New containment measures are putting Italy to the test. People can now move only for work, health issues and urgencies, as long as they fill in a self-certification. Schools and universities will be closed until April 3rd. Cinemas, theaters, gyms, and pubs are shut down, and people won't be able to assemble in public anymore. Sports events are suspended too, though people can train open-air (proved they do not fail to respect the safety distance).



Bars and restaurants must deal with a 6 PM curwef, although some of them took a voluntary two-weeks pause. The lockdown is expected to contain the emergency as the health system starts showing some good signs. The death growth is slowing down with +97 deaths over 24 hours (down from +133). The so-called patient zero, a 38-years-old from Codogno, is reportedly recovering. Quarantine imposed in Lombardy and Veneto is bearing its fruits as cases and deaths have been falling in those areas.

