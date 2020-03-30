Coronavirus in Italy: updated map and case count This freely accessible dashboard, created by Il Sole 24 Ore's Lab24 and now available in English, is where we keep track of the daily evolution of the contagion in Italy

1' di lettura

Ever since the coronavirus first crossed China's borders, Italy has been at the forefront of the crisis—as one of the hardest-hit Countries in the world, but also as one of the first to impose a complete lockdown in an attempt to contain the outbreak.

Sadly, Italy is also among the countries with the highest registered death toll, which turned it into the epicentre of this shifting pandemic.



This freely accessible dashboard, created by Il Sole 24 Ore's Lab24 and now available in English, is where we keep track of the daily evolution of the contagion in Italy.



The page shows frequent updates on the number of tested, deceased and recovered patients, also gathering detailed provincial and regional data. Readers can also find information about the fatality rate of the virus in Italy, divided by age group, and about the the type of medical treatment patients are subjected to, from home quarantine to intensive care units.