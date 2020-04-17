Dematerialized coins to support consumption and shops by Marcello Minenna

According to the latest data from the Bank of Italy, the value of the net issuance of coins in Italy exceeds €4.6 billion. Out of these, €1.4 billion are coins of modest face value that, in part, lie unused in Italians' piggy banks. The remaining €3.2 billion coins represent, together with banknotes, the total cash whose use, as well-known, is not traceable, precisely as the one of cryptocurrencies. A feature that clearly makes it a suitable instrument to favor the shadow economy and other illegal activities, with poor effectiveness of the attempts to contrast by the competent authorities.

In reality, today modern technologies, in particular digital ones, would allow us to easily realize a State (or central bank) dematerialized currency capable of quickly putting unused metal money back into circulation in a safe way that can be monitored by the institutions; this way, it would be launched the first stage of a transition that perspectively could include also banknotes.

The idea is to allow all citizens to deposit their coins in a payment card similar to those used for meal vouchers or for the Italian citizenship income or, alternatively, in an e-wallet directly accessible from their devices through a dedicated app.

Relevant information on the position of each user would be collected in a database of the Ministry of Economy and Finance. In the case of e-wallets, it could be envisaged the use of data recording and storing solutions based on distributed ledger technologies (DLT), working in a very similar way to the blockchain where crypto-trades take place on a continuous basis. The main difference is that, while the blockchain can be accessed anonymously and without the need for authorization, and any user can make and record a new transaction, the DLT to be used for transactions via e-wallets would require adequate access credentials to easily identify the user and would limit the transactions only to the circuit of operators authorized on the basis of specific regulatory provisions.

Liquidity available in dematerialized mode would be usable by the holders only at small to medium sized businesses located within national borders. This would ensure that, at least as regards the first order effects of this initiative, domestic economy would be the main beneficiary, with a special consideration to small distribution weakened by unfair competition from large retailers and e-commerce giants, both often located abroad.