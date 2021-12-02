«Deutsche bank: a traditional Hausbank for European corporates, with a global network and no exotic risks»

Ascolta la versione audio dell'articolo

Fabrizio Campelli, member of the management board at Deutsche bank responsible for the investment bank and the corporate bank, in this exclusive interview outlines the new business model and the transformation launched by ceo Christian Sewing, the most important restructuring in the history of the first German private bank: a leading European Hausbank with a global network, with a strong focus on costs and risk discipline, balanced and stable sources of profit and revenues.

We are closing another year of the pandemic and Deutsche Bank’s performance in the first nine months of 2021 exceeded expectations. Where is Deutsche Bank in its transformation process?

These latest results show the progress we have made and the acceleration in achieving our goals. The transformation was announced in 2019 a few months before the pandemic. Since then, banks have been unexpectedly hit by this crisis. Still, Deutsche Bank managed to execute its restructuring plan with a very strong focus on costs and on our strengths, risk and balance sheet discipline. And we had the courage to exit non-strategic businesses. Our clients remained loyal during this period of transformation, and many of them actually appreciate the clarity of our new strategy.

The latest rating upgrades by Fitch, Moody's and Standard & Poor's also helped: clients who turned away after our downgrades in past years have now come back. Interest rates in the meantime have gone somewhat up from their historic lows, at least in some regions, and this means that margins will improve. Global GDP is also growing and all this helps the investment banking and corporate banking businesses that I’m responsible for now.

The Investment Bank's contribution to revenues and profits is growing, even if DB is expecting a “normalization”. Investment banking should have been less central in your transformation plans, shouldn't it?