Dual interest rates to stimulate the economy, that's why it can be done The transition to a dual interest rate system would lead to credit growth and to greater share of resources transferred to the real economy. A powerful weapon in the hands of the ECB di Marcello Minenna

A month after the start of the Lagarde Presidency, the opposition to a long-term negative interest rate policy becomes more vocal among European Central Bank (ECB) offices and several Eurozone finance ministries. Within a few days both the Governor of the Bank of Italy and that of the Danish Central Bank recalled the risks deriving from a deadlock in the ECB's monetary policy in the current situation in which the reference rates are well below 0 %. Furthermore, many analysts hoped for a rebalancing towards other instruments considered safer and more effective, such as the purchase of financial assets on the secondary market.

The main undesirable effects of negative rates are obviously the decline in the profitability of the banking system and the collapse of long-term rates of return on low-risk investments, essential in the management of pension funds. Concern is also growing about the transmission of negative rates to the deposit accounts of retail customers, even below the threshold guaranteed by the national guarantee schemes of 100 thousand euros.

The shift from monetary to fiscal policy

There has been much discussion on the need for the “baton” to pass from monetary to fiscal policy at a time when the European economy is slowing down, with a clear recession in the manufacturing sector barely offset by the stability of the service sector. However, the political resistance of some countries to a decisive fiscal expansion remains significant. What other room for maneuver could the ECB find, under the current regulatory framework, if the global economy were to deteriorate?

From a theoretical point of view, it is still possible to raise the bar of expansionary monetary policy using the interest rate instrument, while avoiding the policy's more detrimental effects of deep negative rates. An undifferentiated rate of -0.5% is currently in force both for deposits of commercial banks at the ECB and for loans to banks (including subsidized loans T-LTRO - Targeted Long Term Refinancing Operations), (see Figure 1); however, it is not mandatory that these two rates should be identical.

The functioning scheme of a t-ltro iii loan in the classic hypothesis of one interest rate for deposits in the ecb and loans to the banks

The latest expansive measures launched with the package announced on September 12 include three-year T-LTRO III loans to banks. The mechanism has a base rate of 0%; if banks provide credit to the real economy in a quantity such as to exceed the benchmark levels calibrated on their capital structure, they can get to “pay” (receive) an interest rate up to -0.5%, a level equal to that at which ECB bank deposits are taxed.

The transformation into a dual system

This scheme can be easily transformed into a dual system that amplifies the expansive capabilities of T-LTRO loans, as proposed in similar forms by several European economists, including the British Eric Lonergan. Consider in this perspective a hypothetical T-LTRO IV loan package (see Figure 2) which - with the same duration of the previous one - is offered at a negative rate of -1%; at the same time, however, the ECB does not reduce the deposit rate by the same amount but leaves it unchanged, or even increases it, bringing it for example to -0.2%.

In this way banks could receive 1% loans, subject to the transfer of most of this advantage to customers, and at the same time they would pay a lower rate than the current one on the sums deposited in the ECB. This approach would therefore preserve the benefits of an expansionary stimulus to credit growth, and at the same time would reduce the main negative effects of the policy in force in terms of bank profitability.



THE OPERATING SCHEME OF A HYPOTHETICAL T-LTRO IV LOAN IN THE INNOVATIVE “DUAL” HYPOTHESIS: ECB DEPOSIT FACILITY RATE HAS INCREASED AND IS STRICTLY GREATER THAN THE INTEREST RATE FOR BANK LOANS