Exiting Qe: a possible working strategy and its consequences

The fight against inflation by the European Central Bank (ECB) is escalating after the bad data in October on the growth of prices in the Euro area, which still shows few signs of slowing down. The ECB board seems intent on launching as soon as possible what can be considered the most impactful restrictive policy measure: the reduction of the part of the balance sheet assets (€ 4,900 billion) made up of government and corporate bonds purchased over the course of 7 years of Quantitative Easing (QE).

The impact evaluation in terms of profits of the refund of tltro subsidized loans

The Quantitative Tightening (QT, the reversal of the balance sheet asset expansion process) was actually already started on 23 November by the early repayment of € 298 billion TLTRO subsidized loans by the banks (yellow area in Figure 1). In the last meeting of 27 October, the ECB in fact launched a change of the methods for determining interest on these borrowed sums, which significantly increases costs and encourages banks to repay them immediately.

Now for the first time since 2014 the balance sheet assets of the ECB will begin to fall, and the complete repayment of € 2,200 billion of loans is expected by June 2023, despite the first tranche of repayments being lower than expected (€ 500 billion) .It's plausible that the banks were not yet technically ready due to the limited time available between the announcement and the first repayment window. In December there is a further date available and analysts expect that the intermediate objective of reducing the stock of loans by € 1,000 billion by the end of the year will in any case be respected.

The early start of the repayments of the TLTROs had led analysts to believe that the need to start reducing the stock of government and private securities on the balance sheet was less pressing (the blue area in Figure 1). However, in the last few weeks something has evidently changed in the attitude of the members of the ECB board, who appear more aggressive in this regard.

The guidelines for managing the reduction process will be defined in mid-December and the hawks represented by the President of the Bundesbank (BuBa) Nagel foresee a launch of the measure as early as next January. More moderate exponents refer to the second quarter of 2023, but in any case it seems highly probable that the QT on government bonds will be operational within the first half of next year. A big difference compared to the estimates of June 2022, which envisaged the start not before the end of 2024.What has changed? Rumors indicate that an agreement in principle has been reached between the hawks and doves of the board: a reduction in the rate of interest rate hikes (reasonably from 75 to 50 basis points) in exchange for an acceleration on the deployment of the QT.