Ferragamo luxury with a Millennial flavour di Silvia Pieraccini

When Salvatore Ferragamo returned to Italy in 1927 after 12 years in the US, where he had made his reputation as the shoemaker to the stars of Hollywood, he decided to settle in Florence and open a shoe factory, attracted by the artisan tradition, the decorative arts and the modernity with which the city was associated.

Originally from the little town of Bonito in Irpinia, the love that Salvatore nurtured for Florence until his death in 1960 was passed on to his wife Wanda (who died in October 2018) and all six of his children who, in continuing the legacy of the founder, have always shown great respect and love for the city that took them in and supported the growth of the brand (as demonstrated by the restoration projects financed by the company, including that of the grandiose Fountain of Neptune in Piazza della Signoria or the many events held here).

But Florence was, and still is, also the cultural reference point for Ferragamo, the place that inspires its activities and collections, the commercial and family home the company returned to even after establishing itself on the international market.

This is how the area, with its traditions and artisanship so beloved of Salvatore, became one of the Group’s most important drivers and continues to be so today during the stylistic and economic-financial renewal process that the label is currently undergoing. The path chosen by the management is not that of changing the brand’s identity, disowning its past or following the trends of the moment, but of updating, modernising and assuming a more contemporary outlook. Innovating yes, but according to its original principles, founding values and DNA.

As Micaela Le Divelec, former Executive VP of Gucci, commented when she was made CEO just over a year ago: «We don’t want to jump on the bandwagon and follow all the latest trends». James Ferragamo, son of chairman Ferruccio, grandson of founder Salvatore and head of the group’s footwear and leather goods division, explains further: «We have focused on the typical principles and values of the brand, connected with tradition, craftsmanship and the local area, and given them a contemporary spin».