Giorgia Meloni flies to Washington and the next American ambassador in Rome, Jack Markell, is preparing to land in Italy.

Markell, former US representative to the OECD in Paris, was in Washington in recent weeks for the last technical steps and should arrive in our country, privately, at the end of August to then formally assume his position at the embassy in via Veneto in September.

The clearance for his new role is expected shortly, before the US senators go on vacation. Until then, Chargé d’Affaires Shawn Crowley will run the embassy, as he has done so far. Crowley will remain in Rome for a few more years.

Compared to other names, the green light for Markell is in theory simpler: he is already ambassador to the OECD in Paris and therefore has already received the yes from the Senate which at this point should only confirm a consensus already given in the past. “There are still a couple of steps but no one has raised any problems so far - confirms from Washington a source who has known Markell for years - After all, why set up obstacles and offend Italy precisely on the days when Giorgia Meloni arrives in Washington?”

The visit to the White House of Italy’s first female prime minister is being observed by the Washington media with interest and curiosity. “When she became prime minister here in the USA, there was initial perplexity - observes Cristina Maza, foreign policy and defense correspondent for the National Journal - First time for a right-wing Prime Minister, with allies suspected of relations with Russia...The big question was: “Is she also linked to Putin?”. Then Giorgia Meloni took very clear positions on Ukraine and then the doubts dissolved. Obviously, topics such as rights, gender equality and values dear to Democrats remain important for the Biden administration. But Ukraine and relations with China are the dossiers that weigh the most and which Biden and Meloni will talk about behind closed doors ”.

In Washington there is a lot of focus on the fact that Italy will not renew the agreement with China called “The Silk Road”. He worried and worries that, behind the appearance of purely economic relations, in reality Beijing with that agreement would get its hands on Italian ports (always connected to national security issues) and attempt propaganda operations disguised as cultural exchanges.