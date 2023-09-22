Giorgio Napolitano, former Italian president, dies at age 98
Napolitano's health condition kept deteriorating over the past few months. On Tuesday morning, he became critical
Napolitano, who served as president of Italy from 2006 to 2015, was the first ever president to be re-elected for a second term. He was also the longest-serving and longest-lived president in the history of the Italian Republic.
A seasoned parliamentarian
Napolitano represented the migliorista (from migliore, which means “better” in Italian) wing within the Italian Communist Party. The term migliorista was coined as the wing's main aim was to improve the Italian capitalist system by gradually introducing reforms.
He served as the eleventh President of the Italian Republic from May 15, 2006, to January 14, 2015.
The politician had previously served as President of The Chamber of Deputies during the XI Legislature: in 1992 he took over from Oscar Luigi Scalfaro, who had become President of Italy.
He was also Minister of the Interior in the Prodi government. Additionally, he was a nearly continuous member of the Chamber of Deputies from 1953 to 1996, as well as a Member of the European Parliament from 1989 to 1992, and again from 1999 to 2004.
In 2005 Napolitano was appointed as senator for life.
One of the oldest leaders in the world
Napolitano was also the oldest head of state in Europe and the third oldest in the world, just behind the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, and King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia.
