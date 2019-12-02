Illiquid securities: those risks that Germany doesn’t want to see by Marcello Minenna

The debate on the European deposits insurance scheme – planned for years as the third pillar of the Banking Union alongside the single supervision and the single resolution mechanism – has rekindled recently in the wake of a position paper released in early November by the German Minister of Finance, Olaf Scholz. The paper provides for a supranational reinsurance system, called to intervene to guarantee protected deposits (up to €100,000) only after national deposit guarantee schemes (DGS). Therefore, in protecting its depositors, each country should use first of all the sums set aside by its DGS through the (ordinary and extraordinary) self-contribution of domestic banks and the European guarantee fund should get involved only in case of depletion of the sums available at the national DGS.

Covered deposits are around 33% of the total sums deposited with the Eurozone banks (€18 thousand billion); but, obviously, national protection funds have limited financial resources to be used in case of need.

Common sense considerations on the dynamics of contagion among credit institutions, on bank runs in moments of panic and on the related contingent liquidity/solvency problems lead to doubt that a country can really rely only on the resources of its national funds (and their requests for extraordinary contributions) when an adverse scenario for depositors materializes. In case of need, the lender of last resort becomes the individual member State and therefore its taxpayers. This explains why deposits' safety is essential to safeguard the financial stability of the various countries and of the entire euro area, making a supra-national insurance appropriate (if not indispensable).

Nevertheless, Scholz's proposal subordinates the third pillar of the banking union to multiple conditions: the introduction of risk weights on banks' exposures in government bonds exceeding pre-established concentration limits, a 5% ceiling on the amount of gross non-performing loans, a unique European law on bank insolvencies and a new European legal format for credit institutions. As usual, the argument used is the need for risk reduction and for a fairer competition between member countries' banking systems.

Several experts have already highlighted the criticalities of these conditions. In my opinion, however, it is appropriate to dwell also on a risk factor completely overlooked by Scholz and which is instead very relevant for banks in the core countries. I refer to illiquid securities accounted for at fair value in banks' balance sheets. These assets – also known as Level 2 and 3 securities – often present a complex financial engineering that makes it difficult an accurate pricing starting from market data. The opacity of the structure exposes them to the so-called valuation risk, i.e. the risk of recording in the balance sheet at a value more or less far from the correct one.