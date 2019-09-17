Italian fashion, the creativity industry

white milano

Innovative SMEs take the spotlight

di Marta Casadei

3' di lettura

«We are passionate about new brands and we try to bring an up-to-date selection to Milan because we believe that to be the right response to a market where consumers are bored and are crying out for products with a story, products which excite them». It is almost twenty years since Massimiliano Bizzi and his wife Brenda Bellei opened the doors of a space dedicated to contemporary fashion and focused on innovation and research, small brands and young, talented creatives.

In an active alliance with local institutions (above all the Municipality), showrooms and retailers, White Milano, held since the outset in the Tortona district, is now a point of reference for international buyers. This year’s edition will be held from Thursday 19 to Sunday 22 and represents an extended version of the event both in terms of number of exhibitors (+4% on last year) and number of days: «Once again this year’s event will be spread over four days and we have decided to bring it one day forward from our traditional dates,» continued Bizzi, «in order to align with other trade fairs: we’ll be picking up the reins from Micam and Mipel, which finish on Wednesday evening. The more we work together the better Fashion Week works.»

One of the principle new aspects of the spring-summer 2020 edition is the focus on sustainability: «This is very much the topic on everyone’s lips at the moment and I believe it is an area where both small and medium-sized businesses can find their niche: consumers, particularly young people, prefer to spend money on an environmentally friendly product and are prepared to look outside traditional brands, perhaps opting for an Italian SME rather than a fashion giant. We’ve already seen this shift in the food sector, where these days many consumers prefer smaller producers.» While it might be too early to dedicate a whole section of the show to green products - «it is a little too soon» - White has dedicated an installation to the issue in collaboration with Boyish, a Californian sustainable denim brand distributed in Italy by Brama: «It’s our special project for this year and we’ve granted it a new location, Opificio 31, an old workshop measuring around 1,000 square metres. By dedicating an ad hoc space to these products, we hope to show the end consumer the world to come and how fashion will play a key role.»

It is not an easy time for the sector - «The economic figures don’t paint an accurate picture of every business in the sector: some small Italian businesses aren’t yet strong enough to make exports their main business or to make the most of online retail, and they are struggling,» says Bizzi - and White is aiming to forge a link between the various stakeholders.

One way of doing this it to involve multi-brand stores and emerging talent. «Thanks to the synergy with Camera Buyer, we will host fifteen of Lombardy’s top multi-brand boutiques, each of which will present an up-and-coming designer to the public who will be able to buy their creations directly.»

    I più letti

    1. 1

      lotta all’evasione

      Freno al contante in quattro mosse: bonus e sanzioni nel piano del Mef

    2. 2

      governo a ue: ipotesi chiusura porti a navi straniere

      Sbarchi, 12mila arrivi in 48 ore. Mattarella: situazione ingestibile. Ipotesi chiusura porti

    3. 3

      prestiti per la casa

      Mutui, ecco come fare la surroga dopo l’ultima mossa di Draghi

    4. 4

      osservatorio mutuionline

      Mutui, in arrivo tassi ancora più bassi. Così tornano a salire le surroghe

    5. 5

      cupertino

      Apple taglia i prezzi dell’iPhone: la nuova strategia dopo il picco

    As such, there will also be space for B2C, a formula that White has already trialled in the January and June events with the Street Market.

    I più letti

    1. 1

      lotta all’evasione

      Freno al contante in quattro mosse: bonus e sanzioni nel piano del Mef

    2. 2

      governo a ue: ipotesi chiusura porti a navi straniere

      Sbarchi, 12mila arrivi in 48 ore. Mattarella: situazione ingestibile. Ipotesi chiusura porti

    3. 3

      prestiti per la casa

      Mutui, ecco come fare la surroga dopo l’ultima mossa di Draghi

    4. 4

      osservatorio mutuionline

      Mutui, in arrivo tassi ancora più bassi. Così tornano a salire le surroghe

    5. 5

      cupertino

      Apple taglia i prezzi dell’iPhone: la nuova strategia dopo il picco

    I più letti di Moda

    1. 1

      lo sbarco in Italia

      Uniqlo apre a Milano: tutto quel che c’è da sapere sul nuovo store

    2. 2

      intervista al ceo Pontroué

      L’innovazione firmata Panerai: oltre gli orologi, ora si punta sulle esperienze

    3. 3

      welfare

      Kering estende il congedo parentale: 14 settimane anche per i papà

    4. 4

      storie e stile

      Moda Donna, in edicola lo Speciale di 38 pagine del Sole 24 Ore

    5. 5

      lusso

      Bernard Arnault scalza Warren Buffett: il fondatore di Lvmh è il terzo uomo più ricco del mondo

    Brand connect

    Loading...

    Newsletter

    Notizie e approfondimenti sugli avvenimenti politici, economici e finanziari.

    Iscriviti

    Video

    In primo piano

    Gallery

    Radio24

    Loading...