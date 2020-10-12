Italy is strategic for Deutsche Bank in the growing market of family-owned SMEs with international vocation «International Private Bank is strategic in Deutsche Bank and Italy is by far the most strategic», says Claudio de Sanctis, Head of the new unit, in an interview with IlSole24Ore di Isabella Bufacchi

«The International Private Bank, which brings together private wealth management and corporate businesses, is strategic in Deutsche Bank and Italy is by far the most important single market, the most strategic of them all, the biggest in the bank I am responsible for», said Claudio de Sanctis in an exclusive interview with IlSole24Ore.

Claudio de Sanctis is a €262 billion CEO responsible for 3.4 million private, wealth and commercial clients at Deutsche bank. Last June he was appointed CEO EMEA and Head of the International Private Bank (IPB), a new unit created by combining Wealth Management with €206 billion in assets under management and Private & Commercial Business International units with €56 billion, making a total of €262 billion in assets under management. IPB is one of the four pillars of the far reaching transformation and restructuring plan launched by the CEO Christian Sewing back in July 2019.

«IPB has to contribute in an important way to the 2022 targets of the group in revenues, cost cutting, RoE and profitability. And in doing so I will be aiming at the Italian family owned SMEs which are my first client: they represent a business that has been growing for the past two years and I believe will continue to grow for the next three, five years», said de Sanctis.

Why did DB decide to combine Wealth Management and Private & Commercial Business International (PCBI) in one single unit?

We want to exploit the synergies of these two business areas, which often overlap. Wealth management is aimed at portfolios over €5 million, and in some exceptional cases wealth over €2 million. And PCBI had to do with everything that you can define as “retail”, that is branches, family officers, private banking for portfolios up to €5 million in Italy and in Spain. We decided to put together these two businesses to be able to talk to our clients with a unified team. This is one of Deutsche Bank's strengths: we are able to offer entrepreneurs who own SMEs the whole range of products and services that are needed to run a company – for example capital markets, loans, treasury, real estate, export finance – by using our global network in corporate and investment banking. At the same time, we are also able to manage the personal wealth of SME entrepreneurs, from real estate to financial portfolios. I feel quite confident that Deutsche Bank is the number one in Europe in this line of business. And I repeat, Italy is by far the most important market for IPB.

So, given that Italy is so important, which are your plans for Italy?

Our business in Italy, which since June has been under the responsibility of our country manager Roberto Parazzini, is like Germany and Spain in the sense that it is a market where family-owned SMEs with an international aspect are the pulsing heart of the economy and at the same time they are the core business of Deutsche Bank. In IPB, Italy is the biggest market and, being Italian, this makes me particularly proud. And I add that Italy's importance is here to stay in IPB, and get stronger. Given that Italy is so strategic for Deutsche Bank, this means that I will invest for sure in the Italian market to keep our profitability growing. I believe our business has enormous potential in so-called “family enterprises”. We can bring value added as we can satisfy the needs of Italian family-owned small SMEs. We aim at becoming in Italy what we are in Germany, the first point of contact for this type of client. As I see the world of finance developing, I think this particular market has among the biggest growth potential of all. The revenues in IPB now are €3 billion: I intend to increase this.