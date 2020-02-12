Italy needs a public debt agency as the Germany’s one

SHARE RETAINED BY FINANZAGENTUR (VIA BUNDESBANK) ON 10-YEAR BUND ISSUANCES

Formally neither the agency nor the Bundesbank (which operates as its executive arm) purchase securities on the primary market but merely retain them. Nevertheless it is clear that the described operations have a relaxing effect on the auctions' results and on the yields formed on the primary market as well as, indirectly, on those of the secondary market. In practice, the retention acts as a preventive shock absorber, limiting the negative effect of any poor interest of dealers in a given issuance.

An empirical confirmation in this sense can be obtained by comparing the ratio between bids and issuance volume with the share of securities retained by the agency: when the demand is low (bid-to-issuance volume ratio less than 1), the share of retained bonds rises well above the average of 20% of the issuance, de facto playing a compensatory function.

RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN BIDS FOR A GIVEN ISSUANCE AND SHARE OF BUNDS RETAINED BY FINANZAGENTUR

The unpredictability of the Finanzagentur's interventions at the auction as well as the uncertainty of the timing of the “re-marketing” of retained bonds on the secondary market by the Bundesbank discourage opportunistic and coordinated behaviors of dealers aimed to tick higher profits.

Obviously, differences between the Italian and German government bonds auctions do not depend only on the presence or not of a public debt agency with retention prerogatives, but also on numerous other factors including the different micro-structure of the two primary markets. For example, Germany uses the competitive auction mechanism that allows to allot the bonds offered at different prices, while Italy uses the marginal auction mechanism in which bonds are allotted to all bidders at the same price (the lowest and, thus, the less convenient for the government).

Not to mention the different creditworthiness of the two countries that implies a different inventory risk borne by the dealers who subscribe to a Bund auction rather than a BTP one, especially in jittery markets' moments. The lower the creditworthiness, the greater the inventory risk and, therefore, also the risk premium requested by dealers that contributes to raise yields and not only on the primary market.

A 2013 ECB study has analyzed the auction effect on yields formed on the secondary market of Italian and German government bonds: a key finding was the presence, for Italy, of an ‘auction cycle', i.e. a phenomenon such that yields on the secondary market rise in the days immediately preceding the auction and then fall in those immediately following. Graphically, the pattern just described takes the shape of an inverted V. This phenomenon, particularly pronounced in Italy during the years of the debt crisis, was instead smaller in Germany.

The ECB study focuses exclusively on secondary market yields; but extending the analysis to the yield spread between the secondary market and the primary market near the auction day of 10-year BTPs (the Italian Treasury bonds) shows that the inverted V-shaped pattern holds as well between the two markets.

Under normal conditions, this pattern is not very marked, about 2-3 basis points. But in times of turbulence, it becomes more pronounced, signaling significant changes in the interest rates, concentrated over a few days.

In particular, by restricting the analysis to the most critical period (May 2011-December 2012), it can be observed that in the five days before the auction, 10-year yields rose on average by over 10 basis points and then reabsorbed this upward trend in the two days immediately following the auction itself. Furthermore, over the period considered, the values of the inverted V are all negative, which indicates that yields on the secondary market were constantly lower than those paid by the Italian government in the auction.

ITALY - MOVEMENTS IN 10 YEAR BTP YIELDS NEAR AUCTIONS IN BASIS POINTS.

In the case of Germany, the inverted V is less pronounced and during the same critical period is strictly limited to the close proximity of the auction.