Coronavirus in Italy: what we know so far The country is facing an unexpected outbreak of the virus, with more than 200 cases and 5 deaths reported. Officials locked down 10 towns while panic is surging steadily by Alberto Magnani

Milan (Afp)

Panic is surging in Italy while the country faces a sudden outbreak of coronavirus. At least 200 cases and five deaths were recorded so far, turning Italy into the virus' epicenter in Europe and the third worst-hit country worldwide after China and South Korea.

The spike was largely unexpected, as the total amount leaped of more than 100 in the space of one day. The vast majority of them were reported in Lombardia, the region encompassing Milan, and Veneto, the region around Venice. In Milan, Italy's business capital, museums, universities, and schools were closed, while some major fairs were postponed and more restrictions are to be imposed in the upcoming days.

The famous Venice Carnevale was canceled and major football matches suspended last Sunday. The fear of getting short of food triggered a hysterical run to supermarkets, with people reported waiting in line since 5 am.

LA MAPPA DEL CONTAGIO

How the country is trying to react

The rise of coronavirus is sparking fear that the country is unprepared to contain the outbreak. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte openly admitted that he “did not expect” the virus to rise so sharply. Nonetheless, Mr Conte says, “We took more than 4,000 swab tests. Italy was the first country in the EU to opt for such a rigorous approach. Should the other EU countries follow the same path, they might find out similar increases too”.

At least 10 towns were locked down in Lombardia and Veneto, the two clusters of the infection, limiting the movement of nearly 50,000 people. The virus firstly emerged in Codogno, southeast of Milan, and Vo' Euganeo, close to Padua.