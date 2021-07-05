Jamie Dimon, chairman and ceo J. P. Morgan: «This is the time to invest in Italy»

6' di lettura

How important is Italy for JP Morgan? You came from the US for the inauguration of your new headquarters in Milano: is it the confirmation of your strong commitment to Italy?

We always make a long term commitment in a country. We have been here in Italy for the past 105 years. And yes, absolutely Italy is a growing and strong nation. IT is going to have some good growth this year, and it has exceptional leadership in prime minister, Mario Draghi, who is trusted and respected by both Italian and the wider European people. Draghi has put in place great reforms, with a focus on innovation, he has great capabilities and knowledge. So this is the time for people to have confidence and invest in Italy. Moreover Italy has the Recovery fund: if it is put into good use, it will help to accelerate growth. And the reform path put in place by Draghi can accelerate growth too and make it more permanent.

Draghi said Italy will outperform forecasts and outpace growth expectations. Do you share his optimism, what is your view on the prospects of the recovery after the pandemic, not only in Italy but also in Europe and the United States?

We have strong economic growth in the United States. There is a huge fiscal and monetary stimulus, there is euphoria as we come out of the pandemic. I think the US government did the right thing to stabilize the economy in the pandemic. People are now going back to offices. Many now have a lot of savings, their assets are way up, there is relatively little debt, companies are generally in very good shape and have plenty of money too. And what I have just said about the United States is true for Europe as well. Maybe Europe is about six months behind the United States but its growth is going to be as strong and I believe it will keep growing until at least 2023.

Loading...

You said that the United States need a new Marshal plan. Europe says it needs a new Marshal plan. Do you see a chance to come out of the pandemic recreating a stronger and more sustainable growth and a better world?

Infrastructure, education, AI, clean energy, digitalization: the visions and the plans on a global scale sound very good but what is more important is proper policies and regulations. At one point you need to focus on execution and outcomes. How many roads were built? How many bridges were fixed? One thing I like about your Recovery fund in Europe is the milestones structure: before down payments are made, targets must be met as planned. I think the United States should have the same discipline. We have very few milestones built into our trillion-dollar plans. I am going to take this “milestones idea” back to the United States.

These plans do need a lot of money to finance investments. And fiscal stimulus and monetary stimulus is unprecedented. The liquidity is huge. And now the main worry is: when governments and central banks are going to withdraw this liquidity, what will happen?

People worry all the time. We should focus on execution and healthy growth. Yes, there is a lot of fiscal and monetary stimulus around: but we should spending all this money well in effective plans. If we carry out these plans in the right way, we will reduce the need to worry. So let's focus on getting out of the pandemic and investing this money wisely.

Isn't there the risk that unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus will push up inflation strongly?

Obviously there is a whole range of outcomes that could take place and that is what we look at as business people. There is a chance there is going to be an ideal situation (what I called a Goldilocks situation) of strong growth for years, and inflation going up gently. Central banks want inflation to go up and, I tell you, central bankers are going to get their wish.