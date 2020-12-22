K.Braden (Citigroup): «Brexit, digital and ESG post-Covid will open new venues of opportunities»

Have you moved the liquidity from London to Continental Europe?

Let me walk you through the whole process. We decided first to move staff and indeed we have moved about 250 people from London to Europe. It might look small, 200-250 compared to 13.000 employees in the EU, but the moving was targeted, some on risk management some on product management... But we were already in Italy, France, Spain, so we just strengthened our presence by moving staff there. Other competitors are moving now to one European center. In our case we were in different position. After staff, we have brought capital to Europe from the UK in order to support the move of client businesses from London. And then we will move liquidity too from London to Europe.Our moving follows the financial market infrastructure: for example clearing houses. We had first to reconnect with all the clearing houses in Europe. In Germany, it is Eurex for example. And then we will also be moving the trading. Clearing and trading do go together.

So clearing, trading, clients are moving from London to Europe. What else?

Let's say, from Day One, from January 1st 2021 we have to be compliant with all Brexit laws and make sure we continue our business since that day. For most banks trading from London to Europe will be moving starting from Day 2: then you will start to see more of the trading volumes in European assets: largely European commercial paper, European equities, European government bonds, everything that goes through in clearing houses will start to move from January 2021 and beyond. The funding will have to move from London into Europe too, to support liquidity, clearing and trading: when we'll start to do the market, to do the trading in Europe, we'll need liquidity as well. To be clear: the balance sheet and the risk positions over time will move to Europe from the UK. Most banks operate through remote booking and back to back moving models and this will continue: throughout Brexit, risk management in some cases will continue to be back to back to London but eventually the risk will get taken in Continental Europe. This is the transition we are all into now.

Europe post-Covid: how important is Europe in your global strategy?

We are a long term player in Europe. We are very committed to Europe. We have been here over 100 years. Citibank is the most global bank in the world. Our presence in Europe is core to our global strategy. We serve companies from all over the world that want to do business in Europe. A lot of our US companies are very active in Europe. The first thing for us is making sure we can serve our global clients in Europe. We also serve European companies in Europe and out of Europe, we give them access to our global network whether they are in Italy or Germany. We make sure we can provide global solutions and facilitate business. We work with the largest companies in the world. Moreover, we are now investing in new areas in Europe. We started opening more businesses to help SMEs in the core interests coming out of the Recovery Fund: digitalization and ESG. We are starting to develop relationships with young European digital companies to help them grow and create the new digital future in Europe.

US banks have a competitive advantage on European banks, as the US capital market is much more developed and Europe is overbanked and too commercial bank-centric. Do you agree?

We are a huge proponent of the Capital Markets Union, business thrives when there are fewer frictions on how capital markets operate. For example we welcome the new listing regulations that simplifies how companies list and this is very important. A lot of financing in the US happens in the capital markets while Europe is still very much a bank loan market.We can help to advance the capital markets in Europe, to the benefit of many companies, especially smaller companies that need to receive more growth capital to invest in the future: and at the moment it is not a very popular instrument . We can contribute to improve the CMU. We see it as a great opportunity for Europe to continue to grow. And also for Europe to develop more as a financial center, especially after Brexit. This is the moment for Europe to progress with the Capital Markets Union.

Are there areas or markets in Europe where you are not getting into?

The main place where we do not spend a lot of time on is consumer banking. We have only one consumer bank and that's in Poland. Across the rest of Europe we decided to be an institutional bank working with the largest corporates, public sectors, financial institutions and investor clients. This is were we have our best capabilities. We are also investing in our product capabilities and have opened new custody arrangements for the Nordics.