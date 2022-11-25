Kerstin af Jochnick: «No plans to recommend that banks suspend dividend payments and share buybacks»

Ascolta la versione audio dell'articolo

Banks are in a good position, with high levels of capital. They have fewer non-performing loans (NPLs) and are more profitable. But they also need to be more prudent when calibrating their capital trajectories. How far do you expect them to go?

It is true that banks are generally well capitalised, liquidity positions are good and NPL levels are low. But the economic outlook has deteriorated significantly in Europe and globally over the last few months. That is why we have asked the banks to update their capital trajectories to explicitly consider a potential recessionary environment. We are now analysing the updated capital trajectories that banks have submitted to us. This review is part of a bilateral dialogue between us and the banks and the next steps will be discussed on an individual, bank-by-bank basis. Ultimately, we want a strong banking system with well-capitalised banks that are able to support the real economy through the cycle. The argument that I hear sometimes – that the supervisor's requests hamper credit extension – is not true, because only banks that are in a solid position can keep credit flowing into the economy, including in adverse circumstances. This was also shown during the COVID-19 crisis.

Do you treat all banks the same or do you now make a distinction between them on a prudent vs less prudent basis?

As supervisors, we oversee banks through a neutral lens and exercise impartiality in all our actions. What is of course true is that in the current situation, there will be differences in how banks' exposures, credit quality and portfolios may be affected by the economic downturn. These are things that we have to consider when assessing the risk profile of individual banks.

But banks fear that this case-by-case approach, which is the norm, may end up resulting in a total ban – like the one imposed during the pandemic – on dividends and buybacks.