Kozlovs (Eca): «We cannot say that just because the level of NPLs is low we won the war over NPLs»

What is the role of the external auditor, in respect to banking supervision?

Single banking supervision is a European policy. So Europe has taken a lot of responsibility for banking supervision and it has given this responsibility to the ECB to make sure that supervision works in line with European policy objectives. So this is where the Eca, based on its mandate, can step in and check whether the ECB is achieving these objectives. This also explains why in this special report on the management and coverage of credit risk we issue a series of recommendations. The ECB has done a good job so far on the evaluation of credit risk but it can do more with a more rigorous use of its powers and tools.

Why did you decide to make a special report focusing on credit risk and Srep?

This is the first report by ECA on the banking supervisory arm of the ECB following the signature of the Memorandum of Understanding in October 2019. We issued another report after the MoU was signed, which was on anti-money laundering, but the ECB was not the main auditee for this one. Before the MoU, we issued two reports on the ECB, the latter one in 2018 dealt with crisis management. However, at that time it was more difficult to obtain information from the ECB. Now we have the first full report with cooperation between the two institutions that I welcome very much. We decided to focus on credit risk. In the first part of the report, we focus on one particular element analysed within the supervisory review and evaluation process, or SREP. This is the risks assessed to capital and amongst these risks is credit risk. The others are market, operational and interest rate risks. The SREP is a huge exercise and we could not cover it all: so we focused on credit risk. We looked into the ECB's assessment of this risk at bank level and the SREP scoring. In particular, we looked at the methodology in place for setting a bank's capital requirements and its implementation, meaning the additional capital requirements, also called pillar 2 requirements. This methodology leads to P2Rs which should address all risks of a bank, of which one is credit risk. Then we also looked at the time element, that is to say how much it takes for the whole process, and at human resources and staff policy. Credit risk is one of the most important risks to manage for banks and supervisors, it is central to financial stability and for the trust of markets and citizens in the banking system. The second part of the report is on the ECB supervision of legacy NPLs originated before 2018, what remained of the Great financial crisis.

Npls fell sharply from the peak in 2015 to a record low Npl/total assets ratio in 2022. Wasn't this good enough? Didn't the ECB win its war over Npls?