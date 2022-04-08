«La filiera dia ai consumatori la trasparenza che chiedono»
L’attivista George Harding Rolls commenta l’iniziativa Make the label count, lanciata nell’ottobre 2021 e che sta avendo effetti positivi anche sulle strategie della Commissione europea sull’industria tessile e della moda - L’intervista completa (in inglese)
di Giulia Crivelli
Tra gli innumerevoli effetti negativi della pandemia e delle tensioni geopolitiche scatenate dalla guerra mossa dalla Russia all’Ucraina rischia di esserci la transizione ecologica. Vale per i singoli Paesi e per ogni loro settore industriale, a cominciare, in Italia e nel mondo, dal sistema moda. Ma c’è chi è determinato a continuare a costruire e investire risorse economiche e culturali per diventare, tutti, nessuno escluso, più sostenibili perché più consapevoli. Come dimostra la campagna Make the label count (Mtlc, “fà in modo che le etichette abbiano un senso”, potremmo tradurre), lanciata nell’ottobre scorso e sostenuta da molte associazioni di settore. Il prossimo passo, come spiega George Harding Rolls, campaign adviser della Changing Markets Foundation, tocca alla Commissione europea, che il 30 marzo ha presentato la sua Textile Strategy e in luglio condividerà le proposte sulle iniziative di sostenibilità affiancate da quelle relative alla convalida delle affermazioni ecologiche, sul potere dei consumatori per la transizione verde e la strategia sui tessuti sostenibili. «È cruciale che tutti i Paesi restino concentrati sui temi di medio e lungo periodo, come la sostenibilità, anche quando sono impegnati a fronteggiare minacce come la pandemia o le guerre – spiega Harding Rolls –. Dobbiamo capire una volta per tutte come, sul nostro pianeta, sia tutto collegato, dai combustibili fossili al sistema, assai fragile, alimentare, passando per l’industria globale della moda».
Dal greenwashing alla certificazione
Dal lancio della campagna Mtlc sono passati pochi mesi, ma l’interesse di aziende, consumatori e istituzioni è forte, anche perché nessuno vuole essere accusato di greenwashing, preferendo una certificazione esterna dei progressi fatti sulla trasparenza, chiesta soprattutto dalle generazioni più giovani. «L’industria della moda è la quarta più inquinante dopo l’alimentare, le costruzioni e i trasporti – ricorda Harding Rolls –. Consuma più energia dei trasporti aerei e marittimi ed è responsabile per una parte significativa di inquinamento delle acque: si stima che i nostri vestiti riempiano gli oceani, ogni anno, di mezza tonnellata di microplastiche, equivalente di 50 milioni di bottiglie di plastiche».
La sfida dell’economia (davvero) circolare
Ma il grande tema del futuro è il riciclo e riuso (si veda Il Sole 24 Ore di ieri sulle strategie di Euratex): «Rispetto a 15 anni fa compriamo il 15% in più di capi di abbigliamento e li usiamo per la metà del tempo – conclude l’attivista –. Quando ce ne liberiamo, fino al 99% dell’abbigliamento finisce nelle discariche o viene incenerito». Secondo Hardin Rolls è necessario aumentare l’uso di fibre naturali, dalla lana al cotone, e far evolvere gli attuali criteri di calcolo della Pef (l’impronta ambientale) includendo rinnovabilità, biodegradabilità, e ruolo delle microplastiche.
L’intervista completa (in inglese)
How important it is to stay focused on sustainability issues despite everything that is happening?
It's crucial. Society's resilience to crises will be tested time and again through the coming decades and it's vital that we stay focused on the long term while also responding to immediate threats. It's important also to recognise the way so many issues are interlinked – from fossil fuel reliance to a fragile food system – these are all fundamental elements to address for a sustainable future in a way that makes us all more resilient.
Evolution of the concept of sustainability and above all of transparency and fight against green washing.
It wasn't so long ago that any mention of sustainability by a major company was met with excitement and optimism. Personally, I remember seeing the launch of H&M's Conscious Collection and thinking that this was a great sign of fashion headed in the right trajectory. Fast forward 10 years and we're in a very different place. Greenwashing is everywhere and the majority of corporate sustainability efforts are being exposed as illusions. For example, sticking with H&M, research we conducted in 2021 found that as many as 96% of H&M green claims for clothing were misleading or unsubstantiated – most of those claims are now offline showing that, yes, this was in fact greenwashing and they are not able to back up what they're claiming.
The new international coalition of organizations calls for transparent, complete and accurate labels for consumers with Make The Label Count. Where are we now? What are the next steps and objectives to be achieved?
Since the launch of the MTLC coalition last year we have seen great cut-through with both policymakers and consumers about the need for transparency and accuracy in labelling. There is huge amount going on at the EU level at the moment, so our work is cut out. Not only does the Textiles Strategy came out on March 30, but it will be followed later this year by other initiatives on sustainable products and to substantiate green claims (July 20). But the work of the coalition goes beyond the EU and we're increasingly seeing regulation on the table across the world to rein in the excesses of the fashion industry and put a stop to greenwashing.
What is the environmental impact of the textile industry?
It's hard to quantify concisely but a few megatrends help to paint the picture. The fashion industry is fourth largest cause of environmental pressure after food, housing, and transport. It is responsible for a significant share of global water pollution, consumes more energy than shipping and aviation combined, and by 2050 is anticipated to be responsible for using up 25% of the world's remaining carbon budget. Furthermore, our clothes release half a million tonnes of microfibres into the ocean every year, equivalent to more than 50 billion plastic bottles. We're consuming 15% more clothing than 15 years ago and keep it for half as long, and when disposed of up to 99% of clothing is landfilled, dumped or incinerated. Worse still, the majority of fashion today is made from fossil fuels; synthetic fibres produced from finite resources such as crude oil and natural gas account for over two-thirds (69%) of the material input for clothes worldwide. This is dominated by polyester, which is present in more than half (56%) of textiles we use today and annually produces as much as 180 coal-fired power stations' worth of emissions.
What are the benefits of natural fibers, including wool, compared to synthetic ones? Why are they the key to a sustainable future?
The MTLC campaign seeks to ensure than any labelling initiatives are fair and representative to give consumers a clear understanding of products' environmental impact. If you look at the trends, all the overproduction and growth in the fashion industry, and the enabler of fast fashion, comes from the skyrocketing of synthetics, particularly polyester, while natural fibres have more or less plateaued – notably wool production has declined. There are numerous issues with natural fibres too, but they can be grown in a regenerative way and have particular benefits related to biodegradability and recyclability which are currently not applicable to synthetics.
What are the current difficulties of the sector related to logistics?
This is not my area of expertise, but a significant wedge of the fashion industry's carbon emissions come from logistics – transportation of goods and raw materials, delivery, and end-of-life management. Much of this is unavoidable and needs to be transitioned to renewable or low-carbon means. But a huge amount of the carbon intensity of logistics is related to the ‘fast' part of fast fashion being pushed by companies such as SHEIN – items are new designed, manufactured and delivered to consumers in record time, and many are disposed of equally as quickly. We're familiar with the concept of food miles, but we need to be equally aware of clothes miles. A single Zara item can travel between up to six different countries from manufacturing and point of sale. All this has a high carbon price, particularly when there's pressure (from investors, competitors, and consumers) to do is as fast as possible.
The current PEF methodology does not take into account renewability, biodegradability, microplastics, the total impact of fossil fuels or the social impact. How should it be increased?
Currently the PEF system is designed to facilitate like-with-like comparisons, but by not including these important attributes of what makes different textiles sustainable or otherwise, it's not giving a fair or meaningful comparison. We recommend that the methodology includes additional indicators to account for microplastic pollution generated by synthetic textiles, an indicator around plastic waste (from synthetic clothing for example), and indicators around the circularity of items – are they able to be recycled in a closed loop, for example. Until these methodological limitations of the PEF system have been addressed, equitable comparisons of contrasting fibre types are not possible, and the use of PEF scores to inform product labelling may mislead well-intentioned consumers.
What feedback is there from age group campaigns? What are the feedback from the market?
Recent polling carried out by YouGov for the Changing Markets Foundation found that 1 in 3 consumers frequently or always buys clothing with sustainability certification or labelling. For 18-34 year olds this increases to 42%. So clearly this kind of labelling is informing purchasing decisions and is important for younger generations more concerned about sustainability. Therefore, it's crucially important that such tools are robust and make meaningful comparisons. Unfortunately, recent research by Changing Markets also found that most sustainability certification in the fashion sector is not fit for purpose and instead provides cover for unsustainable practices to continue under the guise of greenwashing. In the PEF we have a chance to create a tool that stands out above the rest, but only if we address key issues in the methodology right now.
What are the current difficulties in the sector? What are the trends?
If you look at the wider trends, they are extremely concerning and tell a tale of a spiraling waste crisis, fuelled by overproduction which in turn is driven by cheap fossil-fuel derived fibres. The fashion sector needs to have an urgent conversation about overproduction and a regulatory plan of action to address it. Even if we were to get everything right from a sustainability perspective right now, if you double production by 2030 (as fashion giants H&M are planning on doing) you're undoing all the hard work. The fashion industry must stay within planetary boundaries.
