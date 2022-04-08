«La filiera dia ai consumatori la trasparenza che chiedono»

The new international coalition of organizations calls for transparent, complete and accurate labels for consumers with Make The Label Count. Where are we now? What are the next steps and objectives to be achieved?

Since the launch of the MTLC coalition last year we have seen great cut-through with both policymakers and consumers about the need for transparency and accuracy in labelling. There is huge amount going on at the EU level at the moment, so our work is cut out. Not only does the Textiles Strategy came out on March 30, but it will be followed later this year by other initiatives on sustainable products and to substantiate green claims (July 20). But the work of the coalition goes beyond the EU and we're increasingly seeing regulation on the table across the world to rein in the excesses of the fashion industry and put a stop to greenwashing.

What is the environmental impact of the textile industry?

It's hard to quantify concisely but a few megatrends help to paint the picture. The fashion industry is fourth largest cause of environmental pressure after food, housing, and transport. It is responsible for a significant share of global water pollution, consumes more energy than shipping and aviation combined, and by 2050 is anticipated to be responsible for using up 25% of the world's remaining carbon budget. Furthermore, our clothes release half a million tonnes of microfibres into the ocean every year, equivalent to more than 50 billion plastic bottles. We're consuming 15% more clothing than 15 years ago and keep it for half as long, and when disposed of up to 99% of clothing is landfilled, dumped or incinerated. Worse still, the majority of fashion today is made from fossil fuels; synthetic fibres produced from finite resources such as crude oil and natural gas account for over two-thirds (69%) of the material input for clothes worldwide. This is dominated by polyester, which is present in more than half (56%) of textiles we use today and annually produces as much as 180 coal-fired power stations' worth of emissions.

What are the benefits of natural fibers, including wool, compared to synthetic ones? Why are they the key to a sustainable future?

The MTLC campaign seeks to ensure than any labelling initiatives are fair and representative to give consumers a clear understanding of products' environmental impact. If you look at the trends, all the overproduction and growth in the fashion industry, and the enabler of fast fashion, comes from the skyrocketing of synthetics, particularly polyester, while natural fibres have more or less plateaued – notably wool production has declined. There are numerous issues with natural fibres too, but they can be grown in a regenerative way and have particular benefits related to biodegradability and recyclability which are currently not applicable to synthetics.

What are the current difficulties of the sector related to logistics?

This is not my area of expertise, but a significant wedge of the fashion industry's carbon emissions come from logistics – transportation of goods and raw materials, delivery, and end-of-life management. Much of this is unavoidable and needs to be transitioned to renewable or low-carbon means. But a huge amount of the carbon intensity of logistics is related to the ‘fast' part of fast fashion being pushed by companies such as SHEIN – items are new designed, manufactured and delivered to consumers in record time, and many are disposed of equally as quickly. We're familiar with the concept of food miles, but we need to be equally aware of clothes miles. A single Zara item can travel between up to six different countries from manufacturing and point of sale. All this has a high carbon price, particularly when there's pressure (from investors, competitors, and consumers) to do is as fast as possible.

The current PEF methodology does not take into account renewability, biodegradability, microplastics, the total impact of fossil fuels or the social impact. How should it be increased?

Currently the PEF system is designed to facilitate like-with-like comparisons, but by not including these important attributes of what makes different textiles sustainable or otherwise, it's not giving a fair or meaningful comparison. We recommend that the methodology includes additional indicators to account for microplastic pollution generated by synthetic textiles, an indicator around plastic waste (from synthetic clothing for example), and indicators around the circularity of items – are they able to be recycled in a closed loop, for example. Until these methodological limitations of the PEF system have been addressed, equitable comparisons of contrasting fibre types are not possible, and the use of PEF scores to inform product labelling may mislead well-intentioned consumers.