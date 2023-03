Magritte e una collezione californiana guidano l’arte surrealista

Lot 1 - MICHAELA YEARWOOD-DAN (B. 1994) - Love me nots - signed, titled and dated ‘”Love me nots” Michaela Yearwood-Dan 2021' (on the reverse); signed and dated ‘MICHAELA YEARWOOD-DAN ‘21' (on the stretcher) - oil, acrylic, ink, embroidery and gold leaf on canvas - 78 3/4 x 59 1/8in. (200 x 150cm.) - Executed in 2021 - Estimate: GBP 40,000 – GBP 60,000 - Price realised: £730,800 -