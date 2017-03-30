Trump, ipotesi dazi: ecco i prodotti a rischio

Già da mesi, i produttori di carne Usa avevano richiesto all’allora amministrazione Obama di prendere iniziative di ritorsione nei confronti dell’Unione europea per le mancate importazioni di carne dagli Stati Uniti.

Il Ttip – l’accordo di libero scambio tra Usa e Ue oggetto di negoziato – doveva essere la sede per trovare un compromesso. La proposta Ue sarebbe stata l’apertura a maggiori importazioni di carne statunitense ma rigorosamente senza ormoni. Naufragati i negoziati, la partita si riaccende.



In un documento (USTR-2016-0025-0001) del 28 dicembre scorso, il Dipartimento Usa per il Commercio (USTR) apre a pubbliche consultazioni e audizioni degli operatori economici Usa sulla vicenda e fa riferimento a due liste.

La prima è una lista di oltre 80 prodotti “monitorati” su cui possono scattare aumenti di dazi, in accordo con le regole del Wto.

La seconda è una lista di prodotti europei già sottoposti a dazi tra 1999 e 2011 ed è una sottocategoria della prima.

I prodotti monitorati

- Meat of bovine animals, fresh or chilled.

- Meat of bovine animals, frozen.

- Meat of swine (pork), fresh, chilled or frozen.

- Edible offal of bovine animals, swine, sheep, goats, horses, or mules, fresh, chilled or frozen.

- Meat and edible offal of poultry (chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys and guineas), fresh, chilled or frozen.

- Hams, shoulders and cuts thereof with bone in, salted, in brine, dried or smoked.

- Bellies (streaky) and cuts thereof of swine, salted, in brine, dried or smoked.

- Meat of bovine animals, salted, in brine, dried or smoked.

- Meat and edible offal of poultry (chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys and guineas), salted, in brine, dried or smoked; flour and meal of these animals.

- Meat and edible offal nesoi, salted, in brine, dried or smoked; flour and meal thereof.

- Roquefort cheese in original loaves.

- Roquefort cheese, other than in original loaves, not grated or powdered, not processed.

- Guts, bladders and stomachs of animals (other than fish), whole and pieces thereof, fresh, chilled, frozen, salted, in brine, dried or smoked.

- Cut flowers and flower buds, suitable for bouquets or ornamental purposes, dried, dyed, bleached impregnated or otherwise prepared.

- Foliage, branches and other parts of plants without flowers or flower buds, and grasses, suitable for bouquets or ornamental purposes, fresh.

- Foliage, branches, parts of plants without flowers or buds, and grasses, suitable for bouquets or ornamental purposes, dried or bleached.

- Tomatoes, fresh or chilled, entered during March l to July 14, inclusive, or during September 1 to November 14, inclusive, in any year.

- Tomatoes, fresh or chilled, entered from July 15 through August 31 in any year.

- Tomatoes, fresh or chilled, entered from November 15 to the last day of February, inclusive, of the following year.

- Onions, other than onion sets or pearl onions not over 16 mm in diameter, and shallots, fresh or chilled.

- Truffles, fresh or chilled.

- Dried carrots, whole, cut, sliced, broken or in powder, but not further prepared.

- Dried tomatoes, in powder.

- Dried tomatoes, whole, cut, sliced or broken, but not further prepared.

- Chestnuts, fresh or dried, in shell.*

- Chestnuts, fresh or dried, shelled.*

- Paprika, dried, neither crushed nor ground.*

- Paprika, crushed or ground.*

- Oats, seed.*

- Oats, other than seed.*

- Rolled or flaked grains of oats.

- Grains of oats, hulled, pearled, clipped, sliced, kibbled or otherwise worked, but not rolled or flaked.

- Fatty substances derived from wool grease (including lanolin).

- Sausages and similar products, of meat, meat offal or blood; food preparations based on these products.

- Homogenized preparations of meat, meat offal or blood, other than sausages and similar products.

- Prepared or preserved liver of goose.

- Prepared or preserved liver of any animal other than of goose.

- Prepared or preserved meat or meat offal of turkeys, other than sausages and similar products.

- Prepared or preserved meat or meat offal of chickens, other than sausages and similar products.

- Prepared or preserved meat or meat offal of ducks, geese or guineas, other than sausages and similar products.

- Prepared or preserved pork ham and cuts thereof, containing cereals or vegetables.

- Pork hams and cuts thereof, not containing cereals or vegetables, boned and cooked and packed in airtight containers.

- Prepared or preserved pork hams and cuts thereof, not containing cereals or vegetables, other than boned and cooked and packed in airtight containers.

- Pork shoulders and cuts thereof, boned and cooked and packed in airtight containers.

- Prepared or preserved pork shoulders and cuts thereof, other than boned and cooked and packed in airtight containers.

- Prepared or preserved pork offal, including mixtures.

- Pork other than hams, shoulders or cuts thereof, not containing cereals or vegetables, boned and cooked and packed in airtight containers.

- Prepared or preserved pork, not containing cereals or vegetables, nesoi.

- Prepared or preserved pork mixed with beef.

- Prepared or preserved pork, nesoi.

- Prepared or preserved offal of bovine animals.

- Prepared or preserved meat of bovine animals, cured or pickled, not containing cereals or vegetables.

- Corned beef in airtight containers.

- Prepared or preserved beef in airtight containers, other than corned beef, not containing cereals or vegetables, not cured or pickled.

- Prepared or preserved meat of bovine animals, not containing cereals or vegetables, not in airtight containers.

- Prepared or preserved meat of bovine animals, containing cereals or vegetables.

- Chewing gum, whether or not sugar-coated.

- Sugar confectionary cough drops.

- Chocolate and other cocoa preparations, in blocks, slabs or bars, filled, weighing not more than 2 kg.

- Rusks, toasted bread and similar toasted products.

- Tomatoes, whole or in pieces, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid.

- Tomatoes, in powder.

- Tomatoes, other than whole or in pieces and other than in powder (including paste and puree), prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid.

- Lingonberry and raspberry jams obtained by cooking.

- Satsumas, prepared or preserved, in airtight containers, aggregate quantity not over 40,000 metric tons/calendar year.

- Satsumas, prepared or preserved, in airtight containers, aggregate quantity over 40,000 metric tons/calendar year.

- Pears, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi.

- Peaches (excluding nectarines), otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi.

- Grape juice (including grape must), of a Brix value not exceeding 30.

- Grape juice (including grape must), of a Brix value exceeding 30.

- Cranberry juice, concentrated or not concentrated.*

- Juice of any single fruit, nesi, (including cherries and berries), concentrated or not concentrated.*

- Mixtures of fruit juices, or mixtures of vegetable and fruit juices.

- Roasted chicory and other roasted coffee substitutes and extracts, essences and concentrates thereof.

- Prepared mustard.

- Soups and broths and preparations therefor.

- Mineral waters and aerated waters, not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter nor flavored.

- Mixed feed or mixed feed ingredients of a kind used in animal feeding.

- Products suitable for use as glues or adhesives, put up for retail sale, not exceeding l kg, including fish glue but not other animal glue.

- Viscose rayon staple fibers, not carded, combed or otherwise processed for spinning.

- Single yarn (other than sewing thread) containing 85% or more by weight of artificial staple fibers, not put up for retail sale.

- Hair clippers, with self-contained electric motor, to be used for agricultural or horticultural purposes.

- Hair clippers, with self-contained electric motor, other than those to be used for agricultural or horticultural purposes.

- Motorcycles (incl. mopeds) and cycles, fitted with reciprocating internal-combustion piston engine with cylinder capacity of over 50 cc but not over 250 cc.

- Motorcycles (incl. mopeds) and cycles, fitted with reciprocating internal-combustion piston engine with cylinder capacity of over 250 cc but not over 500 cc.

I prodotti già sottoposti a dazi tra il 1999 e il 2011

- Meat of bovine animals, fresh or chilled.

- Meat of bovine animals, frozen.

- Pork carcasses and half-carcasses, fresh or chilled.

- Pork hams and shoulders and cuts thereof, fresh or chilled, with bone in, processed.

- Pork hams and shoulders and cuts thereof, fresh or chilled, with bone in, not processed.

- Meat of swine (pork), fresh or chilled, other, processed.

- Meat of swine (pork), fresh or chilled, other.

- Pork carcasses and half-carcasses, frozen.

- Pork hams and shoulders and cuts thereof, frozen, with bone in, processed.

- Pork hams and shoulders and cuts thereof, frozen, with bone in, not processed.

- Bovine tongues, fresh or chilled.

- Bovine tongues, frozen.

- Bovine livers, frozen.

- Edible offal of bovine animals, frozen, other than tongues or livers.

- Roquefort cheese in original loaves.

- Roquefort cheese, other than in original loaves, not grated or powdered, not processed.

- Onions, other than onion sets or pearl onions not over 16 mm in diameter, and shallots, fresh or chilled.

- Truffles, fresh or chilled.

- Dried carrots, whole, cut, sliced, broken or in powder, but not further prepared.

- Prepared or preserved liver of goose.

- Prepared or preserved liver of any animal other than of goose.

- Rusks, toasted bread and similar toasted products.

- Juice of any single fruit, (including cherries and berries), concentrated or not concentrated, other than citrus, pineapple, tomato, grape, apple, pear, or prune juices.

- Roasted chicory and other roasted coffee substitutes and extracts, essences and concentrates thereof.

- Prepared mustard.

- Tomatoes, whole or in pieces, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid

- Guts, bladders and stomachs of animals (other than fish), whole and pieces thereof, fresh, chilled, frozen, salted, in brine, dried or smoked

- Soups and broths and preparations therefor.

- Yarn (other than sewing thread) containing 85% or more by weight of artificial staple fibers, singles, not put up for retail sale.

- Hams, shoulders and cuts thereof with bone in, salted, in brine, dried or smoked.

- Fatty substances derived from wool grease (including lanolin).

- Chocolate and other cocoa preparations, in blocks, slabs or bars, filled, weighing not more than 2 kg.

- Lingonberry and raspberry jams obtained by cooking.

- Products suitable for use as glues or adhesives, put up for retail sale, not exceeding 1 kg, including fish glue, but not other animal glue.

