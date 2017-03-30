Trump, ipotesi dazi: ecco i prodotti a rischio

Già da mesi, i produttori di carne Usa avevano richiesto all’allora amministrazione Obama di prendere iniziative di ritorsione nei confronti dell’Unione europea per le mancate importazioni di carne dagli Stati Uniti.
Il Ttip – l’accordo di libero scambio tra Usa e Ue oggetto di negoziato – doveva essere la sede per trovare un compromesso. La proposta Ue sarebbe stata l’apertura a maggiori importazioni di carne statunitense ma rigorosamente senza ormoni. Naufragati i negoziati, la partita si riaccende.
In un documento (USTR-2016-0025-0001) del 28 dicembre scorso, il Dipartimento Usa per il Commercio (USTR) apre a pubbliche consultazioni e audizioni degli operatori economici Usa sulla vicenda e fa riferimento a due liste.
La prima è una lista di oltre 80 prodotti “monitorati” su cui possono scattare aumenti di dazi, in accordo con le regole del Wto.
La seconda è una lista di prodotti europei già sottoposti a dazi tra 1999 e 2011 ed è una sottocategoria della prima.
I prodotti monitorati
- Meat of bovine animals, fresh or chilled.
- Meat of bovine animals, frozen.
- Meat of swine (pork), fresh, chilled or frozen.
- Edible offal of bovine animals, swine, sheep, goats, horses, or mules, fresh, chilled or frozen.
- Meat and edible offal of poultry (chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys and guineas), fresh, chilled or frozen.
- Hams, shoulders and cuts thereof with bone in, salted, in brine, dried or smoked.
- Bellies (streaky) and cuts thereof of swine, salted, in brine, dried or smoked.
- Meat of bovine animals, salted, in brine, dried or smoked.
- Meat and edible offal of poultry (chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys and guineas), salted, in brine, dried or smoked; flour and meal of these animals.
- Meat and edible offal nesoi, salted, in brine, dried or smoked; flour and meal thereof.
- Roquefort cheese in original loaves.
- Roquefort cheese, other than in original loaves, not grated or powdered, not processed.
- Guts, bladders and stomachs of animals (other than fish), whole and pieces thereof, fresh, chilled, frozen, salted, in brine, dried or smoked.
- Cut flowers and flower buds, suitable for bouquets or ornamental purposes, dried, dyed, bleached impregnated or otherwise prepared.
- Foliage, branches and other parts of plants without flowers or flower buds, and grasses, suitable for bouquets or ornamental purposes, fresh.
- Foliage, branches, parts of plants without flowers or buds, and grasses, suitable for bouquets or ornamental purposes, dried or bleached.
- Tomatoes, fresh or chilled, entered during March l to July 14, inclusive, or during September 1 to November 14, inclusive, in any year.
- Tomatoes, fresh or chilled, entered from July 15 through August 31 in any year.
- Tomatoes, fresh or chilled, entered from November 15 to the last day of February, inclusive, of the following year.
- Onions, other than onion sets or pearl onions not over 16 mm in diameter, and shallots, fresh or chilled.
- Truffles, fresh or chilled.
- Dried carrots, whole, cut, sliced, broken or in powder, but not further prepared.
- Dried tomatoes, in powder.
- Dried tomatoes, whole, cut, sliced or broken, but not further prepared.
- Chestnuts, fresh or dried, in shell.*
- Chestnuts, fresh or dried, shelled.*
- Paprika, dried, neither crushed nor ground.*
- Paprika, crushed or ground.*
- Oats, seed.*
- Oats, other than seed.*
- Rolled or flaked grains of oats.
- Grains of oats, hulled, pearled, clipped, sliced, kibbled or otherwise worked, but not rolled or flaked.
- Fatty substances derived from wool grease (including lanolin).
- Sausages and similar products, of meat, meat offal or blood; food preparations based on these products.
- Homogenized preparations of meat, meat offal or blood, other than sausages and similar products.
- Prepared or preserved liver of goose.
- Prepared or preserved liver of any animal other than of goose.
- Prepared or preserved meat or meat offal of turkeys, other than sausages and similar products.
- Prepared or preserved meat or meat offal of chickens, other than sausages and similar products.
- Prepared or preserved meat or meat offal of ducks, geese or guineas, other than sausages and similar products.
- Prepared or preserved pork ham and cuts thereof, containing cereals or vegetables.
- Pork hams and cuts thereof, not containing cereals or vegetables, boned and cooked and packed in airtight containers.
- Prepared or preserved pork hams and cuts thereof, not containing cereals or vegetables, other than boned and cooked and packed in airtight containers.
- Pork shoulders and cuts thereof, boned and cooked and packed in airtight containers.
- Prepared or preserved pork shoulders and cuts thereof, other than boned and cooked and packed in airtight containers.
- Prepared or preserved pork offal, including mixtures.
- Pork other than hams, shoulders or cuts thereof, not containing cereals or vegetables, boned and cooked and packed in airtight containers.
- Prepared or preserved pork, not containing cereals or vegetables, nesoi.
- Prepared or preserved pork mixed with beef.
- Prepared or preserved pork, nesoi.
- Prepared or preserved offal of bovine animals.
- Prepared or preserved meat of bovine animals, cured or pickled, not containing cereals or vegetables.
- Corned beef in airtight containers.
- Prepared or preserved beef in airtight containers, other than corned beef, not containing cereals or vegetables, not cured or pickled.
- Prepared or preserved meat of bovine animals, not containing cereals or vegetables, not in airtight containers.
- Prepared or preserved meat of bovine animals, containing cereals or vegetables.
- Chewing gum, whether or not sugar-coated.
- Sugar confectionary cough drops.
- Chocolate and other cocoa preparations, in blocks, slabs or bars, filled, weighing not more than 2 kg.
- Rusks, toasted bread and similar toasted products.
- Tomatoes, whole or in pieces, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid.
- Tomatoes, in powder.
- Tomatoes, other than whole or in pieces and other than in powder (including paste and puree), prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid.
- Lingonberry and raspberry jams obtained by cooking.
- Satsumas, prepared or preserved, in airtight containers, aggregate quantity not over 40,000 metric tons/calendar year.
- Satsumas, prepared or preserved, in airtight containers, aggregate quantity over 40,000 metric tons/calendar year.
- Pears, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi.
- Peaches (excluding nectarines), otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi.
- Grape juice (including grape must), of a Brix value not exceeding 30.
- Grape juice (including grape must), of a Brix value exceeding 30.
- Cranberry juice, concentrated or not concentrated.*
- Juice of any single fruit, nesi, (including cherries and berries), concentrated or not concentrated.*
- Mixtures of fruit juices, or mixtures of vegetable and fruit juices.
- Roasted chicory and other roasted coffee substitutes and extracts, essences and concentrates thereof.
- Prepared mustard.
- Soups and broths and preparations therefor.
- Mineral waters and aerated waters, not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter nor flavored.
- Mixed feed or mixed feed ingredients of a kind used in animal feeding.
- Products suitable for use as glues or adhesives, put up for retail sale, not exceeding l kg, including fish glue but not other animal glue.
- Viscose rayon staple fibers, not carded, combed or otherwise processed for spinning.
- Single yarn (other than sewing thread) containing 85% or more by weight of artificial staple fibers, not put up for retail sale.
- Hair clippers, with self-contained electric motor, to be used for agricultural or horticultural purposes.
- Hair clippers, with self-contained electric motor, other than those to be used for agricultural or horticultural purposes.
- Motorcycles (incl. mopeds) and cycles, fitted with reciprocating internal-combustion piston engine with cylinder capacity of over 50 cc but not over 250 cc.
- Motorcycles (incl. mopeds) and cycles, fitted with reciprocating internal-combustion piston engine with cylinder capacity of over 250 cc but not over 500 cc.
I prodotti già sottoposti a dazi tra il 1999 e il 2011
- Meat of bovine animals, fresh or chilled.
- Meat of bovine animals, frozen.
- Pork carcasses and half-carcasses, fresh or chilled.
- Pork hams and shoulders and cuts thereof, fresh or chilled, with bone in, processed.
- Pork hams and shoulders and cuts thereof, fresh or chilled, with bone in, not processed.
- Meat of swine (pork), fresh or chilled, other, processed.
- Meat of swine (pork), fresh or chilled, other.
- Pork carcasses and half-carcasses, frozen.
- Pork hams and shoulders and cuts thereof, frozen, with bone in, processed.
- Pork hams and shoulders and cuts thereof, frozen, with bone in, not processed.
- Bovine tongues, fresh or chilled.
- Bovine tongues, frozen.
- Bovine livers, frozen.
- Edible offal of bovine animals, frozen, other than tongues or livers.
- Roquefort cheese in original loaves.
- Roquefort cheese, other than in original loaves, not grated or powdered, not processed.
- Onions, other than onion sets or pearl onions not over 16 mm in diameter, and shallots, fresh or chilled.
- Truffles, fresh or chilled.
- Dried carrots, whole, cut, sliced, broken or in powder, but not further prepared.
- Prepared or preserved liver of goose.
- Prepared or preserved liver of any animal other than of goose.
- Rusks, toasted bread and similar toasted products.
- Juice of any single fruit, (including cherries and berries), concentrated or not concentrated, other than citrus, pineapple, tomato, grape, apple, pear, or prune juices.
- Roasted chicory and other roasted coffee substitutes and extracts, essences and concentrates thereof.
- Prepared mustard.
- Tomatoes, whole or in pieces, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid
- Guts, bladders and stomachs of animals (other than fish), whole and pieces thereof, fresh, chilled, frozen, salted, in brine, dried or smoked
- Soups and broths and preparations therefor.
- Yarn (other than sewing thread) containing 85% or more by weight of artificial staple fibers, singles, not put up for retail sale.
- Hams, shoulders and cuts thereof with bone in, salted, in brine, dried or smoked.
- Fatty substances derived from wool grease (including lanolin).
- Chocolate and other cocoa preparations, in blocks, slabs or bars, filled, weighing not more than 2 kg.
- Lingonberry and raspberry jams obtained by cooking.
- Products suitable for use as glues or adhesives, put up for retail sale, not exceeding 1 kg, including fish glue, but not other animal glue.
© Riproduzione riservata