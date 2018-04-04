Il Governo cinese difende a spada tratta i nuovi dazi di Pechino – Il pericolo latente di una guerra valutaria

I viceministri delle Finanze Zhu Guangyao e del commercio Wang Shouwen difendono compatti in conferenza stampa le nuove tariffe da 50 miliardi di dollari imposte su altri 106 prodotti made in Usa. Il colpo più pesante, nell'immediato, è alla soia nelle varietà gialla e scura, una mossa che per il direttore in Cina dell'U.S. Soybean Export Council “non risolverà il problema dello sbilancio commerciale”.
Insomma, la Cina si priva anche dell'amata soia che andrà a comprare da qualche altra parte. Ma la guerra è guerra.
L'annuncio è partito dalla televisione di Stato prima della conferenza stampa che avrebbe dovuto spiegare lo stato dell'arte delle relazioni sino-americane. Rapporto ormai sull'orlo di una crisi senza via di ritorno.
Il vice ministro del commercio Wang Shouwen ha anche rintuzzato gli attacchi alla Cina di operare veri e propri furti di diritti di proprietà intellettuale. E per il vice ministro delle Finanze Zhu Guangyao la mossa di imporre ulteriori dazi servirà, alla fine, a espandere il mercato interno. La Cina, inoltre, è “un investitore responsabile” e non farà leva sui titoli di Stato accumulati nelle casse.
Nella lista che il Sole 24 ore è in grado di pubblicare c'è di tutto, soya, farina di mais, carne, whiskey, tabacco, sigari, sigarette, autoveicoli di cilindrata e fogge le più disparate.
Questi dazi su 50miliardi che sommati ai 3 di ieri l'altro fanno quasi i 60 che Trump ha già annunciato.
“Benvenuti nel vero WTO, Cina. Adesso cominciamo a giocare ad armi pari. La Cina – dice al Sole 24 Ore Michele Geraci, economista e professore di Finanza alla NYU di Shanghai - ha dazi in media il doppio di quelli che impone la EU e il triplo di quelli dell'America, quindi non ha granche' da lamentarsi, grazie a Trump, adesso si gioca ad armi pari. Trump non ha iniziato una guerra valutaria, ma ha smesso di aspettare per 17 anni che la Cina facesse quanto promesso”.
In questo scontro muro contro muro l'incognita è l'Unione europea: “Che fa l'EU? In 28 paesi, 56 partiti politici da mettere d'accordo se stare con la Cina o con gli USA. Credo sia impossibile prendere una decisione in tempi brevi e quando questo succederà non sarà certo a favore dei Paesi deboli come l'Italia”.
|Codice
|Prodotto (English)
|2019010
|Yellow soybean
|2019020
|Black soybean
|0059000
|Other corn
|1022000
|Corn flour
|2010000
|Uncombed cotton
|4042000
|Cotton linters
|0079000
|Other stilts
|3033000
|Dross and residue in brewing and distillation
|0011900
|Other durum wheat
|10019900
|Other wheat and mixed wheat
|02011000
|Whole head and half head fresh and cold beef
|02012000
|Fresh, cold beef with bones
|02013000
|Fresh, cold boneless beef
|02021000
|Frozen whole head and half beef
|02022000
|Frozen boned beef
|02023000
|Frozen boneless beef
|02062900
|Other frozen beef chops
|20089300
|Cranberries made or preserved by other methods
|20091100
|Frozen orange juice
|20091200
|Non-frozen, orange juice with Brix not exceeding 20
|22083000
|whiskey
|24011010
|Unstemmed flue-cured tobacco
|24011090
|Other unstemmed tobacco
|24012010
|Part or all of the stemmed flue-cured tobacco
|24012090
|Some or all of the other tobacco stems
|24013000
|Tobacco waste
|24021000
|Tobacco cigars
|24022000
|Tobacco cigarettes
|24029000
|Tobacco substitute cigars and cigarettes
|24031100
|The hookah material described in the subheading notes of this chapter
|24031900
|Other tobacco for smoking
|24039100
|"Homogenize" or "reconstitute" tobacco
|24039900
|Other tobacco and tobacco substitute products; tobacco essence
|87032362
|2.5Ltd>
|87034052
|At the same time, other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging in an external power supply. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 2500 ml, but not exceeding 3000 ml for SUVs (4 wheel drive)
|87032342
|1.5Ltd>
|87034032
|At the same time, other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor may be charged by plugging in an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 1000 milliliters, but not exceeding 1500 milliliters of cylinder capacity (displacement) Cross Country Car (4 wheel drive)
|87032343
|1.5LPassenger car with exhaust capacity ≤ 2L, ≤ 9 seats
|87034033
|At the same time, other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 1000 ml, but not exceeding 1500 ml Cylinder capacity (displacement) 9 Blocks and below passenger cars
|87032413
|3LPassenger cars with exhaust capacity ≤ 4L, ≤ 9 seats
|87034063
|Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging in an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 3000 milliliters, but not exceeding 4000 milliliters for 9-passenger and smaller passenger cars
|87032352
|2Ltd>
|87034042
|At the same time, other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 2000 milliliters, but not exceeding 2500 milliliters (4 wheel drive)
|87032353
|2LPassenger car with ≤2.5L displacement, ≤9 seats
|87034043
|At the same time, other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 2000 milliliters, but not exceeding 2500 milliliters for 9-passenger and smaller passenger vehicles
|87032412
|3Ltd>
|87034062
|At the same time, other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 3000 milliliters, but not exceeding 4000 milliliters of the cross-country vehicle (4 wheel drive)
|87033312
|2.5L Diesel Exhaust Vehicle with Discharge Capacity ≤ 3L
|87035052
|At the same time, other vehicles equipped with a compression ignition type piston internal combustion engine (diesel or semi-diesel engine) and a driving motor may be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 2500 ml but not exceeding 3000 ml Car (4 wheel drive)
|87032363
|2.5LPassenger car with exhaust capacity ≤ 3L, ≤ 9 seats
|87034053
|Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 2500 ml, but not exceeding 3000 ml for passenger cars of 9 seats or less
|87032422
|Off-road vehicle with displacement >4L
|87034072
|At the same time, other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging in an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) more than 4000 milliliters of the SUV (4 wheel drive)
|87034090
|At the same time, other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging in an external power source, excluding other vehicles.
|87035090
|Other vehicles that are equipped with a compression ignition type piston internal combustion engine (diesel or semi-diesel engine) and a drive motor other than those that can be charged by plugging in an external power source
|87036000
|At the same time, it is equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, and other vehicles that can be charged by plugging in an external power source
|87037000
|At the same time, it is equipped with a compression ignition reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, and other vehicles that can be charged by plugging in an external power source
|87038000
|Install only other vehicles that drive the motor
|87039000
|Other vehicles
|87043100
|Gasoline type ≤ 5 tons of other trucks
|87084099
|Unlisted gearboxes and parts for motor vehicles
|27111200
|Liquid propane
|39074000
|Primary shape polycarbonate
|38151200
|Catalysts with precious metals and their compounds as actives
|38220010
|Diagnostic or experimental reagents attached to the backing, except for goods of tariff lines 32.02,32.06
|38249999
|Other chemical products and preparations for the chemical industry and related industries that are not listed in other tax items
|38248700
|The products listed in Note 3 of this Chapter of the Chapter containing perfluorooctane sulfonic acid and its salts, perfluorooctyl sulfonamide or perfluorooctane sulfonyl chloride
|38248800
|The products listed in Note 3 of this Chapter containing four, five, six, seven or octabromodiphenyl ethers
|38248500
|Contains 1,2,3,4,5,6-HCH (6,6,6) (ISO), including lindane (ISO, INN)
|38249100
|Mainly from dimethyl (5-ethyl-2-methyl-2oxo-1,3,2-dioxaphosphorin-5-yl)methylphosphonate and double [(5-ethyl- Mixtures and products of 2-methyl-2oxo-1,3,2-dioxaphosphorin-5-yl)methyl]methylphosphonate (FRC-1)
|38248600
|The goods listed in Note 3 of this Chapter containing PeCB (ISO) or Hexachlorobenzene (ISO)
|38248400
|Contains aldrin (ISO), toxaphene (ISO), chlordane (ISO), chlordecone (ISO), DDT (ISO) [Diptrix (INN), 1,1,1-trichloro-2,2 - Bis(4-chlorophenyl)ethane], Dieldrin (ISO, INN), Endosulfan (ISO), Endrin (ISO), Heptachlor (ISO) or Mirex (ISO) The goods listed in Note 3 to Zhangzimu
|38151900
|Other carrier catalysts
|39079999
|Other polyester
|38159000
|Other unrepresented reaction initiators, accelerators
|39011000
|Polyethylene with a primary shape specific gravity 0.94
|29261000
|Acrylonitrile
|34039900
|Lubricants (does not contain oil or oil extracted from bituminous minerals)
|38220090
|Whether or not attached to a diagnostic or experimental formulation reagent on the backing, except for items of tariff lines 32.02,32.06
|38112900
|Lubricating oil additive without oil or oil extracted from bituminous minerals
|39073000
|Primary shape epoxy
|39206200
|Polyethylene terephthalate sheet foil flat strip
|39199090
|Other self-adhesive plastic plates, sheets, films and other materials
|39209990
|Other plastic non-foam plastic sheets
|39269090
|Other plastic products
|39019090
|Other primary shape ethylene polymers
|39014090
|Other ethylene-α-olefin copolymers, specific gravity less than 0.94
|39069090
|Other primary shape acrylic polymers
|39041090
|Other primary shapes of pure polyvinyl chloride
|39100000
|Primary polysiloxane
|39119000
|Other primary polysulfides, polysulfones, and other tariff numbers as specified in Note 3 to Chapter 39 are not listed. New Products
|39219090
|Unlisted Plastic Plates, Sheets, Films, Foil and Strips
|29031500
|1,2-dichloroethane (ISO)
|40023990
|Halogenated butyl rubber sheet, sheet, tape
|29349990
|Other heterocyclic compounds
|35069190
|Adhesives based on other rubber or plastics
|39081011
|Polyamide-6,6 slices
|39072090
|Other primary-shaped polyethers
|39121100
|Primary-shaped, unplasticized cellulose acetate
|3908901
|0 Aromatic polyamides and their copolymers
|3908902
|0 Semi-aromatic polyamides and their copolymers
|3908909
|0 Other polyamides in primary shape
|3920109
|0 Other Ethylene Polymer Boards, Sheets, Strips
|3402130
|0 Non-ionic organic surfactant
|3403190
|0 Lubricant (containing oil or oil extracted from bituminous minerals and 0% by weight)
|8802401
|0 Aircraft and other aircraft with an empty weight of over 15,000 kg but not exceeding 45,000 kg
