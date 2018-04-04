Il Governo cinese difende a spada tratta i nuovi dazi di Pechino – Il pericolo latente di una guerra valutaria

2019010 Yellow soybean

2019020 Black soybean

0059000 Other corn

1022000 Corn flour

2010000 Uncombed cotton

4042000 Cotton linters

0079000 Other stilts

3033000 Dross and residue in brewing and distillation

0011900 Other durum wheat

10019900 Other wheat and mixed wheat

02011000 Whole head and half head fresh and cold beef

02012000 Fresh, cold beef with bones

02013000 Fresh, cold boneless beef

02021000 Frozen whole head and half beef

02022000 Frozen boned beef

02023000 Frozen boneless beef

02062900 Other frozen beef chops

20089300 Cranberries made or preserved by other methods

20091100 Frozen orange juice

20091200 Non-frozen, orange juice with Brix not exceeding 20

22083000 whiskey

24011010 Unstemmed flue-cured tobacco

24011090 Other unstemmed tobacco

24012010 Part or all of the stemmed flue-cured tobacco

24012090 Some or all of the other tobacco stems

24013000 Tobacco waste

24021000 Tobacco cigars

24022000 Tobacco cigarettes

24029000 Tobacco substitute cigars and cigarettes

24031100 The hookah material described in the subheading notes of this chapter

24031900 Other tobacco for smoking

24039100 "Homogenize" or "reconstitute" tobacco

24039900 Other tobacco and tobacco substitute products; tobacco essence

87032362 2.5Ltd>

87034052 At the same time, other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging in an external power supply. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 2500 ml, but not exceeding 3000 ml for SUVs (4 wheel drive)

87032342 1.5Ltd>

87034032 At the same time, other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor may be charged by plugging in an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 1000 milliliters, but not exceeding 1500 milliliters of cylinder capacity (displacement) Cross Country Car (4 wheel drive)

87032343 1.5LPassenger car with exhaust capacity ≤ 2L, ≤ 9 seats

87034033 At the same time, other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 1000 ml, but not exceeding 1500 ml Cylinder capacity (displacement) 9 Blocks and below passenger cars

87032413 3LPassenger cars with exhaust capacity ≤ 4L, ≤ 9 seats

87034063 Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging in an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 3000 milliliters, but not exceeding 4000 milliliters for 9-passenger and smaller passenger cars

87032352 2Ltd>

87034042 At the same time, other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 2000 milliliters, but not exceeding 2500 milliliters (4 wheel drive)

87032353 2LPassenger car with ≤2.5L displacement, ≤9 seats

87034043 At the same time, other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 2000 milliliters, but not exceeding 2500 milliliters for 9-passenger and smaller passenger vehicles

87032412 3Ltd>

87034062 At the same time, other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 3000 milliliters, but not exceeding 4000 milliliters of the cross-country vehicle (4 wheel drive)

87033312 2.5L Diesel Exhaust Vehicle with Discharge Capacity ≤ 3L

87035052 At the same time, other vehicles equipped with a compression ignition type piston internal combustion engine (diesel or semi-diesel engine) and a driving motor may be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 2500 ml but not exceeding 3000 ml Car (4 wheel drive)

87032363 2.5LPassenger car with exhaust capacity ≤ 3L, ≤ 9 seats

87034053 Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 2500 ml, but not exceeding 3000 ml for passenger cars of 9 seats or less

87032422 Off-road vehicle with displacement >4L

87034072 At the same time, other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging in an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) more than 4000 milliliters of the SUV (4 wheel drive)

87034090 At the same time, other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging in an external power source, excluding other vehicles.

87035090 Other vehicles that are equipped with a compression ignition type piston internal combustion engine (diesel or semi-diesel engine) and a drive motor other than those that can be charged by plugging in an external power source

87036000 At the same time, it is equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, and other vehicles that can be charged by plugging in an external power source

87037000 At the same time, it is equipped with a compression ignition reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, and other vehicles that can be charged by plugging in an external power source

87038000 Install only other vehicles that drive the motor

87039000 Other vehicles

87043100 Gasoline type ≤ 5 tons of other trucks

87084099 Unlisted gearboxes and parts for motor vehicles

27111200 Liquid propane

39074000 Primary shape polycarbonate

38151200 Catalysts with precious metals and their compounds as actives

38220010 Diagnostic or experimental reagents attached to the backing, except for goods of tariff lines 32.02,32.06

38249999 Other chemical products and preparations for the chemical industry and related industries that are not listed in other tax items

38248700 The products listed in Note 3 of this Chapter of the Chapter containing perfluorooctane sulfonic acid and its salts, perfluorooctyl sulfonamide or perfluorooctane sulfonyl chloride

38248800 The products listed in Note 3 of this Chapter containing four, five, six, seven or octabromodiphenyl ethers

38248500 Contains 1,2,3,4,5,6-HCH (6,6,6) (ISO), including lindane (ISO, INN)

38249100 Mainly from dimethyl (5-ethyl-2-methyl-2oxo-1,3,2-dioxaphosphorin-5-yl)methylphosphonate and double [(5-ethyl- Mixtures and products of 2-methyl-2oxo-1,3,2-dioxaphosphorin-5-yl)methyl]methylphosphonate (FRC-1)

38248600 The goods listed in Note 3 of this Chapter containing PeCB (ISO) or Hexachlorobenzene (ISO)

38248400 Contains aldrin (ISO), toxaphene (ISO), chlordane (ISO), chlordecone (ISO), DDT (ISO) [Diptrix (INN), 1,1,1-trichloro-2,2 - Bis(4-chlorophenyl)ethane], Dieldrin (ISO, INN), Endosulfan (ISO), Endrin (ISO), Heptachlor (ISO) or Mirex (ISO) The goods listed in Note 3 to Zhangzimu

38151900 Other carrier catalysts

39079999 Other polyester

38159000 Other unrepresented reaction initiators, accelerators

39011000 Polyethylene with a primary shape specific gravity 0.94

29261000 Acrylonitrile

34039900 Lubricants (does not contain oil or oil extracted from bituminous minerals)

38220090 Whether or not attached to a diagnostic or experimental formulation reagent on the backing, except for items of tariff lines 32.02,32.06

38112900 Lubricating oil additive without oil or oil extracted from bituminous minerals

39073000 Primary shape epoxy

39206200 Polyethylene terephthalate sheet foil flat strip

39199090 Other self-adhesive plastic plates, sheets, films and other materials

39209990 Other plastic non-foam plastic sheets

39269090 Other plastic products

39019090 Other primary shape ethylene polymers

39014090 Other ethylene-α-olefin copolymers, specific gravity less than 0.94

39069090 Other primary shape acrylic polymers

39041090 Other primary shapes of pure polyvinyl chloride

39100000 Primary polysiloxane

39119000 Other primary polysulfides, polysulfones, and other tariff numbers as specified in Note 3 to Chapter 39 are not listed. New Products

39219090 Unlisted Plastic Plates, Sheets, Films, Foil and Strips

29031500 1,2-dichloroethane (ISO)

40023990 Halogenated butyl rubber sheet, sheet, tape

29349990 Other heterocyclic compounds

35069190 Adhesives based on other rubber or plastics

39081011 Polyamide-6,6 slices

39072090 Other primary-shaped polyethers

39121100 Primary-shaped, unplasticized cellulose acetate

3908901 0 Aromatic polyamides and their copolymers

3908902 0 Semi-aromatic polyamides and their copolymers

3908909 0 Other polyamides in primary shape

3920109 0 Other Ethylene Polymer Boards, Sheets, Strips

3402130 0 Non-ionic organic surfactant

3403190 0 Lubricant (containing oil or oil extracted from bituminous minerals and 0% by weight)