Mondo

Il Governo cinese difende a spada tratta i nuovi dazi di Pechino – Il…

  • Abbonati
  • Accedi
BOTTA E RISPOSTA CON GLI USA

Il Governo cinese difende a spada tratta i nuovi dazi di Pechino – Il pericolo latente di una guerra valutaria

I viceministri delle Finanze Zhu Guangyao e del commercio Wang Shouwen difendono compatti in conferenza stampa le nuove tariffe da 50 miliardi di dollari imposte su altri 106 prodotti made in Usa. Il colpo più pesante, nell'immediato, è alla soia nelle varietà gialla e scura, una mossa che per il direttore in Cina dell'U.S. Soybean Export Council “non risolverà il problema dello sbilancio commerciale”.

Insomma, la Cina si priva anche dell'amata soia che andrà a comprare da qualche altra parte. Ma la guerra è guerra.

L'annuncio è partito dalla televisione di Stato prima della conferenza stampa che avrebbe dovuto spiegare lo stato dell'arte delle relazioni sino-americane. Rapporto ormai sull'orlo di una crisi senza via di ritorno.

Il vice ministro del commercio Wang Shouwen ha anche rintuzzato gli attacchi alla Cina di operare veri e propri furti di diritti di proprietà intellettuale. E per il vice ministro delle Finanze Zhu Guangyao la mossa di imporre ulteriori dazi servirà, alla fine, a espandere il mercato interno. La Cina, inoltre, è “un investitore responsabile” e non farà leva sui titoli di Stato accumulati nelle casse.

Nella lista che il Sole 24 ore è in grado di pubblicare c'è di tutto, soya, farina di mais, carne, whiskey, tabacco, sigari, sigarette, autoveicoli di cilindrata e fogge le più disparate.

Questi dazi su 50miliardi che sommati ai 3 di ieri l'altro fanno quasi i 60 che Trump ha già annunciato.

“Benvenuti nel vero WTO, Cina. Adesso cominciamo a giocare ad armi pari. La Cina – dice al Sole 24 Ore Michele Geraci, economista e professore di Finanza alla NYU di Shanghai - ha dazi in media il doppio di quelli che impone la EU e il triplo di quelli dell'America, quindi non ha granche' da lamentarsi, grazie a Trump, adesso si gioca ad armi pari. Trump non ha iniziato una guerra valutaria, ma ha smesso di aspettare per 17 anni che la Cina facesse quanto promesso”.

In questo scontro muro contro muro l'incognita è l'Unione europea: “Che fa l'EU? In 28 paesi, 56 partiti politici da mettere d'accordo se stare con la Cina o con gli USA. Credo sia impossibile prendere una decisione in tempi brevi e quando questo succederà non sarà certo a favore dei Paesi deboli come l'Italia”.

La lista dei prodotti Usa colpiti dai dazi cinesi
CodiceProdotto (English)
2019010 Yellow soybean
2019020 Black soybean
0059000 Other corn
1022000 Corn flour
2010000 Uncombed cotton
4042000 Cotton linters
0079000 Other stilts
3033000 Dross and residue in brewing and distillation
0011900 Other durum wheat
10019900Other wheat and mixed wheat
02011000Whole head and half head fresh and cold beef
02012000Fresh, cold beef with bones
02013000Fresh, cold boneless beef
02021000Frozen whole head and half beef
02022000Frozen boned beef
02023000Frozen boneless beef
02062900Other frozen beef chops
20089300Cranberries made or preserved by other methods
20091100Frozen orange juice
20091200Non-frozen, orange juice with Brix not exceeding 20
22083000whiskey
24011010Unstemmed flue-cured tobacco
24011090Other unstemmed tobacco
24012010Part or all of the stemmed flue-cured tobacco
24012090Some or all of the other tobacco stems
24013000Tobacco waste
24021000Tobacco cigars
24022000Tobacco cigarettes
24029000Tobacco substitute cigars and cigarettes
24031100The hookah material described in the subheading notes of this chapter
24031900Other tobacco for smoking
24039100"Homogenize" or "reconstitute" tobacco
24039900Other tobacco and tobacco substitute products; tobacco essence
870323622.5Ltd>
87034052At the same time, other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging in an external power supply. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 2500 ml, but not exceeding 3000 ml for SUVs (4 wheel drive)
870323421.5Ltd>
87034032At the same time, other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor may be charged by plugging in an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 1000 milliliters, but not exceeding 1500 milliliters of cylinder capacity (displacement) Cross Country Car (4 wheel drive)
870323431.5LPassenger car with exhaust capacity ≤ 2L, ≤ 9 seats
87034033At the same time, other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 1000 ml, but not exceeding 1500 ml Cylinder capacity (displacement) 9 Blocks and below passenger cars
870324133LPassenger cars with exhaust capacity ≤ 4L, ≤ 9 seats
87034063Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging in an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 3000 milliliters, but not exceeding 4000 milliliters for 9-passenger and smaller passenger cars
870323522Ltd>
87034042At the same time, other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 2000 milliliters, but not exceeding 2500 milliliters (4 wheel drive)
870323532LPassenger car with ≤2.5L displacement, ≤9 seats
87034043At the same time, other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 2000 milliliters, but not exceeding 2500 milliliters for 9-passenger and smaller passenger vehicles
870324123Ltd>
87034062At the same time, other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 3000 milliliters, but not exceeding 4000 milliliters of the cross-country vehicle (4 wheel drive)
870333122.5L Diesel Exhaust Vehicle with Discharge Capacity ≤ 3L
87035052At the same time, other vehicles equipped with a compression ignition type piston internal combustion engine (diesel or semi-diesel engine) and a driving motor may be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 2500 ml but not exceeding 3000 ml Car (4 wheel drive)
870323632.5LPassenger car with exhaust capacity ≤ 3L, ≤ 9 seats
87034053Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 2500 ml, but not exceeding 3000 ml for passenger cars of 9 seats or less
87032422Off-road vehicle with displacement >4L
87034072At the same time, other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging in an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) more than 4000 milliliters of the SUV (4 wheel drive)
87034090At the same time, other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging in an external power source, excluding other vehicles.
87035090Other vehicles that are equipped with a compression ignition type piston internal combustion engine (diesel or semi-diesel engine) and a drive motor other than those that can be charged by plugging in an external power source
87036000At the same time, it is equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, and other vehicles that can be charged by plugging in an external power source
87037000At the same time, it is equipped with a compression ignition reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, and other vehicles that can be charged by plugging in an external power source
87038000Install only other vehicles that drive the motor
87039000Other vehicles
87043100Gasoline type ≤ 5 tons of other trucks
87084099Unlisted gearboxes and parts for motor vehicles
27111200Liquid propane
39074000Primary shape polycarbonate
38151200Catalysts with precious metals and their compounds as actives
38220010Diagnostic or experimental reagents attached to the backing, except for goods of tariff lines 32.02,32.06
38249999Other chemical products and preparations for the chemical industry and related industries that are not listed in other tax items
38248700The products listed in Note 3 of this Chapter of the Chapter containing perfluorooctane sulfonic acid and its salts, perfluorooctyl sulfonamide or perfluorooctane sulfonyl chloride
38248800The products listed in Note 3 of this Chapter containing four, five, six, seven or octabromodiphenyl ethers
38248500Contains 1,2,3,4,5,6-HCH (6,6,6) (ISO), including lindane (ISO, INN)
38249100Mainly from dimethyl (5-ethyl-2-methyl-2oxo-1,3,2-dioxaphosphorin-5-yl)methylphosphonate and double [(5-ethyl- Mixtures and products of 2-methyl-2oxo-1,3,2-dioxaphosphorin-5-yl)methyl]methylphosphonate (FRC-1)
38248600The goods listed in Note 3 of this Chapter containing PeCB (ISO) or Hexachlorobenzene (ISO)
38248400Contains aldrin (ISO), toxaphene (ISO), chlordane (ISO), chlordecone (ISO), DDT (ISO) [Diptrix (INN), 1,1,1-trichloro-2,2 - Bis(4-chlorophenyl)ethane], Dieldrin (ISO, INN), Endosulfan (ISO), Endrin (ISO), Heptachlor (ISO) or Mirex (ISO) The goods listed in Note 3 to Zhangzimu
38151900Other carrier catalysts
39079999Other polyester
38159000Other unrepresented reaction initiators, accelerators
39011000Polyethylene with a primary shape specific gravity 0.94
29261000Acrylonitrile
34039900Lubricants (does not contain oil or oil extracted from bituminous minerals)
38220090Whether or not attached to a diagnostic or experimental formulation reagent on the backing, except for items of tariff lines 32.02,32.06
38112900Lubricating oil additive without oil or oil extracted from bituminous minerals
39073000Primary shape epoxy
39206200Polyethylene terephthalate sheet foil flat strip
39199090Other self-adhesive plastic plates, sheets, films and other materials
39209990Other plastic non-foam plastic sheets
39269090Other plastic products
39019090Other primary shape ethylene polymers
39014090Other ethylene-α-olefin copolymers, specific gravity less than 0.94
39069090Other primary shape acrylic polymers
39041090Other primary shapes of pure polyvinyl chloride
39100000Primary polysiloxane
39119000Other primary polysulfides, polysulfones, and other tariff numbers as specified in Note 3 to Chapter 39 are not listed. New Products
39219090Unlisted Plastic Plates, Sheets, Films, Foil and Strips
290315001,2-dichloroethane (ISO)
40023990Halogenated butyl rubber sheet, sheet, tape
29349990Other heterocyclic compounds
35069190Adhesives based on other rubber or plastics
39081011Polyamide-6,6 slices
39072090Other primary-shaped polyethers
39121100Primary-shaped, unplasticized cellulose acetate
 39089010 Aromatic polyamides and their copolymers
 39089020 Semi-aromatic polyamides and their copolymers
 39089090 Other polyamides in primary shape
 39201090 Other Ethylene Polymer Boards, Sheets, Strips
 34021300 Non-ionic organic surfactant
 34031900 Lubricant (containing oil or oil extracted from bituminous minerals and 0% by weight)
 88024010 Aircraft and other aircraft with an empty weight of over 15,000 kg but not exceeding 45,000 kg

© Riproduzione riservata

Foto
Video
Ultimi podcast da radio 24