Excerpts of President Xi Jinping's Quotable Quotes on the Belt and Road Initiative

From Point to Area, From Line to Stretch

To foster closer economic ties, deepen mutual cooperation and expand room for cooperation among countries in Europe and Asia, we can build the Silk Road Economic Belt together through innovative cooperation models, expand from point to area and from line to stretch, and gradually form grand regional cooperation. We should promote policy coordination, road connectivity, unimpeded trade, currency convertibility, and closer people-to-people ties.

-- Speech at Nazarbayev University, Kazakhstan on September 7, 2013

Mutual Benefit, Win-Win, and Inclusive Development

To develop the Belt and Road Initiative, we must sincerely treat all countries along the routes, and be true in word and resolute in deed. We should cooperate with countries along the routes in line with the principle of mutual benefit and win-win so that they can benefit from China's development. We should implement inclusive development, and adhere to sharing opportunities, meeting challenges and building prosperity together with all counties.

-- Speech at the Eighth Meeting of the Central Leading Group on Finance and Economics on November 4, 2014

Align Development Strategies and Form Complementarity.

In promoting this initiative, China will follow the principle of wide consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits. The programs of development will be open and inclusive, not exclusive. They will be a real chorus comprising all countries along the routes, not a solo for China itself. To develop the Belt and Road is not to replace existing mechanisms or initiatives for regional cooperation. Much to the contrary, we will build on the existing basis to help countries align their development strategies and form complementarity.

-- Keynote speech at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference on March 28, 2015

Strengthened People-to-People Ties and Friendly Exchanges

Strengthened people-to-people ties are an important part of the Belt and Road, as well as the humanistic foundation for the development of the Belt and Road. We must persist in promoting economic cooperation and cultural exchanges together, pay attention to intensive cultivation in the humanities field, respect the cultures, histories, customs and habits of the peoples of all countries, strengthen friendly exchanges with peoples of the countries along the routes and lay a broad social foundation for the development of the Belt and Road.

-- Speech at the 31st Collective Study Session of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on April 29, 2016

China Will Never Close its Open Door to the Outside World

China will never close its open door to the outside world, and the country welcomes all other nations to ride on the “tailwind” of its development. China is willing to work with all parties to push forward the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to come into operation and play its role as soon as possible, thus contributing to the economic growth and livelihood improvement of developing countries. We will continue to welcome new and old international financial institutions including the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank to participate in the development of the Belt and Road.

—— Address at the opening ceremony of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank on January 16, 2016

Win-win Cooperation Mutual Respect

The ancient silk routes thrived in times of peace, but lost vigor in times of war. The pursuit of the Belt and Road Initiative requires a peaceful and stable environment. We should foster a new type of international relations featuring win-win cooperation; and we should forge partnerships of dialogue with no confrontation and of friendship rather than alliance. All countries should respect each other's sovereignty, dignity and territorial integrity, each other's development paths and social systems, and each other's core interests and major concerns.

-- Speech at the Opening Ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation on May 14, 2017

Grounded in History, But Orienting to the Future

The development of the Belt and Road is rooted in history, but orients to the future. The ancient Silk Road embodied the pursuit of a better life of our ancestors, promoted the interconnection of countries in Asia and Europe, pushed forward the exchanges and mutual learning of civilizations between the East and the West, and made great contributions to the development and progress of human civilization. We can fully draw wisdom and strength from the ancient Silk Road, promote cooperation in the spirit of peaceful cooperation, openness and tolerance, mutual learning, mutual benefit and win-win, and open up a brighter future together.

-- Opening speech at the Roundtable Summit of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation on May 15. 2017.

Building a Community of Shared Future for Mankind

Building the Belt and Road is becoming China's plan for participating in global open cooperation, improving the global economic governance system, pushing forward global common development and prosperity, and advancing the building of a community of shared future for mankind.

-- Important speech at the 5th Anniversary Seminar on Promoting the Development of the Belt and Road on August 27, 2018

From “Freehand Brushwork” to “Meticulous Brushwork”

Over the past few years, the overall layout of the “Belt and Road” Initiative has been completed, paining a piece of “freehand brushwork”. In the future, we should focus on the key points and make meticulous efforts to create fine and meticulous fine brushwork together.

-- Important speech at the 5th Anniversary Seminar on Promoting the Development of the Belt and Road on August 27, 2018

Originating from China but Belonging to the world

China's Belt and Road Initiative is to build a new platform for win-win cooperation for the international community. This initiative originates from China but belongs to the world. It always adheres to the principle of wide consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and strives to find a path of peace, prosperity, openness, green, innovation and civilization and bring new development opportunities to all participating countries. China's foreign investment, production capacity and infrastructure construction cooperation have driven the industrialization of relevant countries and promoted the improvement of local people's livelihood and economic and social development. We sincerely hope that all countries will join the Belt and Road partnership network, so that the development of the Belt and Road will better benefit of the peoples of all countries.

--Speech at the meeting with foreign guests attending the Imperial Springs International Forum 2018 on December 12, 2018

