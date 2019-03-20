Lyu Yue: Marry Art with Fashion

Fashion art entered China late. It can be said that Lyu Yue is one of the first to be exposed to fashion art in China. In 1994, she was the only Chinese designer invited to the “Asian Fashion Show” held in Osaka, Japan. In 1996, the press conference of her personal works was held in Beijing. In 2000, the press conference of her personal works was held in Japan. Her personal brand was launched in 2004 in France.



“Amidst Flowers” uses repeated superimposition of colored transparent yarn to form diverse color changes. The special cutting method expands the space of clothes and the human body. The Chinese character “花” made of colored metal pieces at the center of the flowers at the edge of the clothes highlights the oriental charms. The whole work creates a free, relaxed atmosphere. The randomly flower pattern cut is decorated on the curved hem, reinforcing the theme of freedom and expressing the hundred gardens as if bathed in the sun. “Dialogue” uses the same materials in different methods to create different textures. The butterfly element is interspersed to express the dialogue between two things of the same type. They can be dialogue between people or between things.

Zhang Qjan

