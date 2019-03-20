Shen Chen: Telling Stories with Fabrics

It is said that design is inseparable from materials. A good design can bring different presentation effects to materials, while good materials bring inspiration to design. Shen Chen is an expert in fabric and print design from Donghua University. The work he brings to this exhibition is “Mei Fei Dian Wu”. Regarding this work, the rose originates in China, and is also the symbol of love in the West. Dian (literally Indigo) is a widely used color. The two elements reflect the common feelings of human beings: love and kindness. The work is a piece of textile art digital design work with frayed cut edges that is in the shape of hollowed-out fabric rose and is sprayed with particles on the surface.

“Exorcise”, another fabric work, is named after a mysterious and ancient primitive ritual, and is also the act of the Chinese nation to draw on advantages and avoid disadvantages. With the passage of time, Exorcise also gradually becomes a ritual, and evolves into a form of entertainment. Shen Chen used the Chinese ink painting method to incorporate this ancient ritual. Using digital art and ink painting method, the designer uses this fabric to tell an old story to the audience.

Wang Rui

© Riproduzione riservata