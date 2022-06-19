Pinto (JPMorgan): «ECB stabilizes the economy, this helps Italy. Banks are solid»

What about your digital bank in the UK, which already has more than 1,000 people. Are you going to do it in Europe as well?

Our retail bank is the biggest in the US, for us it always was an important business there. But to expand it internationally, previously it was almost impossible: we could not replicate that in Europe, it was too difficult. Digital banking is different, it allows us to participate in a market with our services, our name, and compete with other existing digital banks. We started in the UK, we launched the digital bank in September last year, and if we are successful, we will expand it in other countries. When we will do it, I cannot tell now: we do not know the sequencing of expansion to other countries. For sure we are not going to have a separate entity in Europe for the digital bank. I can say that the UK digital bank is growing according to our plans, actually even better than expected. At the moment we offer the basic banking products (savings account, current account, debit card, retail investment management via the recent acquisition of Nutmeg) but going forward we hope to add credit cards, personal lending and other products. This is something we have never done before, I hope this is going to work. So far so good.

Digital is definitely important for JP Morgan. How important are investments in IT, Artificial intelligence, FinTech and how can you keep under control costs, that rise with inflation, when you have to invest so much in digitalisation and AI?

Our total costs in IT are around 77 bn US dollars: we invest 12 bn dollars per year in technology, out of which 3 bn are for pure innovation. And our cost-to-income ratio is 50%. We have the benefit of being a profitable institution and this allows us to invest as much as needed without having to compromise on returns. We can prepare ourselves for the challenges of the future by investing today in technology, and also in the quality of people.We have our centres of excellence in AI. But we do not have only experts: we have about 50,000 people dedicated to technology. We aim at training everyone about the potential and power of AI. We measure the number of use cases in AI (i.e. know your client, reconciliation, trading algorithms) and this number is growing very fast. And we are adding more and more resources. Manuela Veloso, our head of AI research, is a super expert in robotics and she leads our AI lab with a group of 60 PhDs from top worldwide universities.

Are you moving as fast in the world of cryptoassets, stablecoins?In the big scheme of things, the current forms of cryptoassets and stablecoins is irrelevant. They may go up and down, who knows. What is relevant is the technology around them. The biggest mistake a company could make is not to be on the top of what is going on in the crypto space.. Our involvement is growing in this area too as the technology continues to evolve.