Porsche has clear financial targets: you expect growing revenues at €38-39 bn in 2022, a new company record year. And you target your EBIDTA margin to increase in the coming years to a range of 25 and 27%, return on sales up 20% in the long-term. But a recession is looming, inflation is at record levels, people are scared and worried by the war in Ukraine, Pandemic waves, energy blackouts. Why should investors get exposed now to a Porsche risk? Is Porsche a low risk investment?

Porsche has a robust business model. We have a track record of good resilience to crises - for example to the 2008 crisis or to the Pandemic. Prior to the financial crisis, we sold less than 100,000 cars, primarily in the US and Europe. China was not so important at that point in time. In 2020 we achieved an operating margin of almost 15% and a strong net cash flow. This shows that Porsche has the potential to be successful in times of crisis. In the first half of this year we were faced with overlapping crises – severe Corona pandemic in China, supply chains problems on semiconductors and wire harnesses due to, the war in Ukraine – and we still managed to increase our profitability and cash flow despite of a slight decrease in our sales volume. This confirms our strong customer base. And after the crises with the Panamera, the Macan and the fully electric Taycan we have set up a successful model lineup. Porsche has been successful in times of crises. And I am confident that Porsche is well positioned to be successful in the future, too.

What do you mean when you say “successful”. What is a successful IPO for you?

It is important for Porsche to unleash its full potential in the future. The IPO will help significantly to achieve this. We have agreed to enter in an industrial cooperation and a relationship agreement with the Volkswagen Group. These contracts will define how the relationship will look like after the IPO. hence Porsche will have greater autonomy after a possible IPO.The Porsche Board of Management will be in a position to make decisions without any authority for the Volkswagen Group to issue instructions. It is also important from an investor’s point of view that Porsche’s fate is in the hands of the Porsche Board of Management. We believe that this will unleash further potential for our company. In parallel, there still is the full flexibility to further cooperate with VW brands into fields that are beneficial for Porsche. It makes sense to keep on sharing technologies like e. g. the Taycan platform or production plants. The transformation of the car industry imposed by electric cars and e-mobility is a new industrial revolution.

How is Porsche positioned in the electric luxury car market: is the success of Taycan a starting point? And how are you going to finance this transformation?