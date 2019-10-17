Roberto Gualtieri’s interview with Il Sole 24 Ore

About the Flat Tax, what happens to the one introduced last year for self-employed workers?

On the so-called Flat Tax on Vat number holders we have canceled the unjust hypothesis of raising to 100.000 euros with a rate of 20%, while on the one already in force up to 65.000 euros we have limited ourselves to correcting the most questionable aspects. Instead we will not include the dedicated account obligation to avoid further costs at this stage. On citizenship income there is a shared view on the fact that we need to improve its connection with active labor policies, and we will do so.



And on the safeguard clauses?

The budget law cancels the VAT increases of 2020 and significantly reduces those expected in 2021 and 2022. But above all it does not put new clauses on subsequent years. Because it is a negative tool that must be overcome. Getting out of it takes time, but overcoming the clauses means changing the budget policy approach, being able to plan the measures already in April with the Def (the document which contains the blueprint for the budget law) and inserting them in a multi-year horizon. Because an economic policy cannot be done with a single budget law.



Especially when resources are scarce. There are those who have accused the government of a certain shyness in the pro-growth measures, as the budget law is 75% dedicated to defusing the VAT increases. Why didn't you choose a different path, with a partial revision of the VAT to have more fiscal space for other interventions?

It is a known fact that we have discussed different hypotheses. And finding a new balance among the various taxes, including through a remodulation of VAT rates, is an option that has many strengths. But we also know that it can be risky to rush into tax reforms. The government was born in early September, we explored possible remodulations linked to incentives for traceable payments, but we concluded that it is better to put in place a more organic tax reform, also to avoid hasty interventions that then risk having to be corrected thus creating uncertainty. The theme therefore remains on the table, as one of many policy actions that will be addressed within the framework of an overall tax reform



With the risk of tax increases?

The objective is to continue with the reduction of the fiscal pressure that we are already starting this year and that we want to achieve, unlike the League, sticking to the principle of progressive taxes. We will carry it on relying on three main engines. The relaunch of growth, the reduction of the cost of interests which is the most inefficient chapter of public spending, and the fight on tax evasion that has reached unsustainable figures for a modern country. On the interests front we have already achieved important results, yesterday the spread closed at 131 points, from the 135 of the previous day and in the past few hours it has fallen below 130 as it hadn't happened since May 2018. But we aim to do much more. And on tax evasion we are putting in place an important package that with the digital payments plan aims to promote the modernization of the country.



However, the receipts for 7 billion euros penciled in as a result of these measures have immediately disappeared.

Let's be clear. In the Nadef (the update on the document with contains the blueprint for the budget law) there was no reference to the 7 billion stemming from the fight against tax evasion, because that 0.4% of the GDP was immediately also linked to other tax revenue measures. They have accused us of setting unattainable goals, while in reality we have been more than prudent. Technically, anti-evasion measures are worth three billion in revenue, and in the Dpb we sent to Brussels we included a detailed analysis of each of our interventions. The revenue estimates have been analyzed one by one with the tax agencies, and in all cases we have chosen to put black on white the most prudent estimate of the fork.

