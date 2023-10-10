Sternfels (McKinsey): «How to become a world leader with quality and speed. But inequalities are a big worry».

I punti chiave The costs of breaking up globalization would be enormous

Here the full text of the exclusive interview with Bob Sternfels, Global Managing partner of McKinsey & Company. The interview was made in Rome.

What takes you to Italy? After all Italy and the UE look small compared to the USA or China or India.

McKinsey has a deep commitment to Italy. We have offices in Milan and Rome with about 600 people and we are continuing to grow, and we will continue to invest in Italy. Why Italy? With all the uncertainties in the world, I see an opportunity for outsized leadership from Italy. I am not naïve about the challenges Italy is facing: a difficult economic environment, energy issues, inflation, a shrinking workforce, the big difference between North and South. And yet, I see real potential: many Italian SMEs are the number one in their area. I think there is an opportunity in globalization for Italian SMEs: technological solutions for sustainability are emerging from Italian companies and that’s why I think Italy could lead the way on climate. The same could be said for pharmaceuticals: Italy is the number one manufacturer in Europe in this field so there is an opportunity for more Italian leadership there. When I meet Italian business leaders, I see their ability to navigate uncertainty. That is a strength going forward. This is a source of differentiation, an opportunity for leadership. I came to Rome and Milan to test what I see as Italy’s potential for leadership worldwide.

Yet size counts and in the future it will count even more. Europe and the USA might become smaller and smaller compared to China and India… so what chances can Italian SMEs have?

Is it a matter of quantity or quality? Of quality. What I see across the Italian industry is a real commitment to quality: in manufacturing, in retail consumer food, you name it. You can scale based on the quality of your product and brand. So it comes down to a question of confidence and of raising the ambition level. You can be a world leader based on the quality of your products and on your competence, not on the geography you come from. Italian companies can be world leaders as opposed to regional leaders.

How can a company become a world leader now in times of de-globalization and fragmentation?

I agree, things are changing. And the global paradigm we grew with is being rethought. I am humble enough not to predict what will come next. But there are components in this change that I see as positives, and others that worry me. Our research team at the McKinsey Global Institute looked into the trends of the last 30 years. Globalization led to an acceleration of world GDP growth over the last three decades, driven for 2/3 by low income countries where trade in goods, data, IP played a vital role. We also saw inequality differences closing the gap across the poorest and the richest countries, this gap narrowed. Globalization lifted the poorest countries in the world, it raised education levels and longevity, for example. But there were also stresses in the system: inequality gaps inside countries widened. 8 out of 10 people today live in countries where inequality gaps are widening. May this be the end of globalization? I hope not, because the costs of breaking up would be enormous.

How enormous?

In McKinsey we did some research on what would happen with a full decoupling, industry by industry, as far down as six levels of value chains. We found out that between 10% and 35% of global GDP is at risk, if we broke trade. No region is an island. All regions have some dependencies from other regions. Most people know how dependent is the US on imports from China, or how Germany is depends on exports to China. But equally China depends on agriculture from , or Brazil or raw materials from Australia. The world is very interconnected. Yet the pandemic showed us that supply chains were fragile, too concentrated: one single-point failure in a place, such as a harbor, or a railway, could stop the whole chain with very serious consequences. I hope we won’t back away from globalization, we just need to rethink it in a more diversified and resilient way: new markets for supply chains are opening up, India, Vietnam, Mexico and Indonesia are growing thanks to diversification.