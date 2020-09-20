The european solidarity deflates the risk of Italexit di Marcello Minenna

(Rawf8 - stock.adobe.com)

6' di lettura

Among the few positive sides of the pandemic is the rediscovery of a spirit of mutual support between European countries, as evidenced by the agreement reached last week on the Recovery Fund, the €750 billion loan and grant program allocated to EU countries to revive their economies hard hit by the virus.

Until a year ago, such a result would have been unthinkable: the relationship between Italy and Europe had cracked and the country appeared increasingly isolated.

The main indicators of Italy's risk were also on worrying levels, with the yield spread between Italian and German government bonds steadily around 250 basis points to signal the high credit risk of the Italian Republic. A significant part of this risk was represented by the redenomination risk, that is, the risk of Italy leaving the Euro area and returning to the lira. In such a scenario (Italexit) the lira would most likely devalue causing a loss to the holders of Italian Treasuries (BTPs). On financial markets, this risk is measured by the ISDA Basis, i.e. the price difference between credit default swaps (CDS) compliant with the ISDA-2014 standard and those compliant with the ISDA-2003 standard, since only the former includes the redenomination/devaluation among the credit events triggering the protection provided by the CDS.

After a period of relative stability (September 2014-December 2016), a turbulence phase of the ISDA Basis began in 2017 with several surges until August 2019. The initial surge occurred in connection with the election campaign in France where the victory of the anti-European parties was feared. In May 2018 it was instead the evolution of the internal political situation with the establishment of a populist government to ignite a new and more marked widening in the ISDA Basis. The objectives of increasing public spending pursued by the new government did not find the approval of the European institutions traditionally supportive of the need to contain deficit spending, especially by high debt countries like Italy.

This period was for Italy (as it had been before for Greece) the climax of the critical issues related to its membership in the Euro area. Given the binding European budgetary constraints and the no-bail out clause enshrined by the EU treaties, for Eurozone countries fiscal sovereignty is de facto purely formal: national economic policy decisions are in fact subject to the double assessment of markets and European authorities, Commission first. In parallel, the continuous postponement of concrete steps towards a true fiscal union and a European federal public debt has imposed counter-cyclical fiscal policies on the most indebted countries which, by curbing growth, ended up negatively influencing the debt-to-GDP ratio.