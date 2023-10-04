The European Union at the Time of the New Cold War. A Manifesto

A useful starting point is identifying the avenues not to be pursued. The denial of the climate challenge, the short-sightedness of a rear-guard mercantilism, the temptations of technological protectionism and withdrawal from international value chains, the sirens of demographic autarchy, and the outsourcing of defence and security would be tantamount to the demise of the EU and its irrelevance in global governance. These false solutions would not only hinder any positive evolution, but they would also weaken EU’s strengths such as the working of the single market and the comparative advantages in terms of environmental standard, welfare state, and regulation.

Searching for a new path is key not so much for the superior wellbeing of “Europe”, but for allowing its members to effectively pursue their long-term domestic and external goals. The time has come to acknowledge that nationalism is contrary to the national interest, that Member States’ national sovereignty is ineffective unless it is redefined in terms of European sovereignty, and that the supply of European Public Goods is crucial to satisfy national demands for economic, social, and political security.

To address today’s key challenges, an approach encompassing the European dimension is unavoidable. Reaching the technological frontier will require mobilising private and public resources that no Member State can do alone. To effectively pursue the green, digital, and artificial intelligence transitions, we need to complete the Banking Union and to operationalise the Capital Markets Union to allocate public and private resources to projects that are “long in ideas and short in collaterals”. Joining up forces and funds at EU level will be needed to meet the immense task of reconstructing Ukraine. Ensuring Europe’s safety in a world of increasing threats and isolationist temptations, and moving towards strategic autonomy will require pooling sovereignty at EU level in defence and security.

To tackle effectively the challenge of immigration, a new relationship between the EU and Africa will have to be established. This will have to be based on cooperative agreements that cannot be reduced to limiting migrants’ departures, and on a new model of inclusion created in EU Member States specifically through education, skilling and job opportunities.

In all these matters, Member States will need to decide collectively whether they want to be joint leaders or isolated followers. If their choice is to lead, it will become necessary to empower the EU accordingly. This does not mean fast-forwarding to an unrealistic European federation. Instead, it calls for a new articulation between national policies (horizontal coordination) and between the national and the EU level (vertical coordination). We could label this evolution a “gradual and pragmatic federalism”.