The unsolved issues of the new Ecb bazooka

Ten years after Mario Draghi’s famous whatever-it-takes, last July was once again a historic month for the ECB. Frankfurt raised interest rates by 50 basis points and presented the new anti-spread shield, the so-called Transmission Protection Instrument or TPI. The Eurosystem will be able to make targeted purchases of securities to safeguard the transmission of monetary policy if this is affected by the deterioration of the financing conditions of a member country. The purchases will concern securities with a residual maturity of 1 to 10 years in the public sector (possibly also private) of the jurisdiction concerned, without ex ante quantitative limits.

In economics, however, there are no free lunches and the TPI is no exception. First of all, the worsening of the funding conditions of the beneficiary country will have to depend on disorderly market dynamics that aren’t justified by its fundamentals. Then there are the eligibility criteria: no excessive deficit procedures or other procedures due to excessive macro-economic imbalances, compliance with the commitments made to access the Recovery and Resolution Fund and an ECB positive assessment on the public debt sustainability. These criteria can be revised: therefore, in theory, if they prove to be too rigid, Frankfurt could loosen them a bit (but the opposite is also possible). In addition, to avoid the stigma of the markets, TPI activation will not require the subscription of a macro-economic adjustment program, as provided for the other anti-spread shield of the Euro area, the Outright Monetary Transactions (OMTs).

The Governing Council will decide on the activation of the new tool on the basis of an overall assessment of the market and transmission indicators, the eligibility criteria and a judgment on the proportionality of the intervention with respect to the objective of price stability. Thus, de facto with a wide degree of discretion. It’s also worth noting the explicit reference to the principle of proportionality, clearly aimed at reassuring core countries that the new instrument will be used with the utmost prudence. All the more so since the TPI openly violates the capital key, that is the criterion that commensurates the purchases of securities of each country to the share of the respective National Central Bank in the ECB capital.

In this regard, it is important to underline the positive evolution in the attitude of Frankfurt. After the PSPP, which complied (with minimal deviations) to the capital key, the PEPP – the purchase program launched in response to the pandemic emergency – has already provided ample flexibility with respect to the criterion in question and now the TPI foresees its open violation with selective purchases for the benefit of certain countries.

Apart from the OMTs (which however provide for strict conditionalities and which in any case have never been activated so far), the other historical precedent was the Securities Markets Programme (SMP), the program of purchases of peripheral securities launched in May 2010. At that time, however, there was a crisis underway to manage (with Greece on the verge of default) and some governments had already pledged to speed up fiscal consolidation and ensure the sustainability of their public finances. This time, instead, we are faced with a facility that Frankfurt has decided to set up in a preventive perspective and without specific commitments by any member country.