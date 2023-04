Ucraina, ultime notizie. Ue, «attacchi russi contro civili sono crimini contro l’umanità». 16 i morti causati dai missili

A local resident reacts as rescuers search for survivors in the rubble next to a damaged residential building in Uman, south of Kyiv on April 28, 2023, after Russian missile strikes targeted several Ukrainian cities overnight. - Ukraine and Russia have been fighting since Moscow's February 2022 invasion and Ukraine says it has been preparing for months a counter-offensive aimed at repelling Russian forces from the territory they currently hold in the east and south. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)