Wise fiscal policy is not about helicopter money Replacing long-term debt with short-term (overnight) debt would make little sense economically. All the talk about monetary financing diverts attention from the main task. The only way of boosting sustainable growth is to work hard on structural reforms that make economies more competitive, more vibrant and better able to embrace innovation. Central banks do not have a magic wand. di Claudio Borio

(© Michael Weber/imageBROKER)

3' di lettura

Before the Great Financial Crisis it would have been inconceivable. But there is a growing recognition that monetary policy in some key advanced economies is nearing its limits. It has taken the brunt of nursing the recovery. And now, like an exhausted runner, it needs to take a breather and regain energy. A more balanced policy mix is needed.

The limits are not technical. If they wanted, central banks could push interest rates further into negative territory. They could engage in bigger and broader asset purchases. They could provide more generous funding to banks.

The limits are of an economic and political economy nature. The longer central banks extend extraordinary measures and the further they take them, the smaller the benefits and the larger the costs. These costs reflect, for example, the impact on financial intermediation, risk-taking, debt accumulation and the allocation of capital across sectors and firms.

A wise use of fiscal policy can help make up for the shrinking monetary policy room for manoeuvre. “Wise” means that its deployment should not endanger long-run sustainability. Even with interest rates as such low levels, not all countries can prudently expand, especially once society's looming aging costs are taken into account.

“Wise” means reversible, to avoid a further upward creep in debt-to-GDP ratios, now at peacetime peaks globally. Automatic stabilisers are important.

And “wise” means, above all, growth-friendly: designed to improve countries' longer-term productivity and resilience, such as by reducing taxes on employment, removing subsidies to debt, or executing efficiently well-chosen infrastructure projects.



“Wise” also means avoiding the deceptive lure of variants of so-called “helicopter money” or, in less colourful language, debt monetisation. Given the considerable confusion surrounding this topic, it is worth dwelling on it for a moment.

